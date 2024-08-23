Home > Human Interest Mamta Kafle Bhatt Has Been Missing Since July 2024 — An Arrest Has Finally Been Made "There was evidence in the residence indicating the body was inside the residence and dragged out of the residence." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 23 2024, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/WUSA9

In an effort to keep his sister's story in the forefront of people's minds, Mahesh Kafle spoke with The Washington Post on Aug. 17, 2024. At that point, Mamta Kafle Bhatt had been officially missing for 12 days, though Kafle hadn't heard from his sister since July 30. When Bhatt didn't call home to Nepal to speak with their mother on July 31, as she usually did every day, that's when Kafle knew something was wrong.

Kafle told the outlet that he had to beg his brother-in-law to contact the police regarding the fact that his sister was missing. This behavior was seemingly in line with what Kafle said was a turbulent relationship between his sister and her husband, Naresh Bhatt. Soon after he spoke with the police, Bhatt was on television pleading for his wife's return while mentioning their baby. Mamta Kalfe Bhatt's husband was arrested less than three weeks later. Here's what we know.

Mamta Kalfe Bhatt's husband has been charged in connection with her disappearance.

Documents obtained by WJLA state that Bhatt was charged with "prohibition against concealment of a dead body, which is a felony in Virginia." Prior to his arrest, Prince William County officials searched Bhatt's property over the course of two days. "There was evidence in the residence indicating the body was inside the residence and dragged out of the residence," per text from the court documents.

"During the course of this investigation, a substantial amount of digital and forensic evidence consistent with her death was recovered," says the complaint. As of August 2024, no DNA testing has been done on what authorities found inside the home. Blood in the master bedroom as well as the bathroom suggests Bhatt could have been murdered in her home, and then her body could have been removed from the premises. Bhatt's bond hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26, 2024.

Naresh Bhatt had not been cooperating with police.

Sarita Neupane was friends with Mamta and told The Washington Post that after a particularly bad fight, her friend stayed with her for a week in February 2024. Neupane said Mamta and her child suddenly appeared at her front door in need of a place to stay. Mamta was "without money, a car, or a working phone." Her friend promptly got her a phone so Mamta could coordinate transportation to and from the hospital, where she worked as a pediatric nurse.

Mamta also had her own apartment in Falls Church, Va. When questioned by police, Bhatt said this is the reason he didn't immediately get in touch with them. "At that time, she has some demands so that’s why she just step out and stay with a couple times with her friends and one time she moved to Falls Church, to someone, I don’t know the name but she has an apartment," Bhatt told a reporter from WUSA9. He was similarly evasive throughout the investigation.