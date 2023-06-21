Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Say What? A Man Breaks Into the Wrong House and Social Media Is Sympathetic In a viral video, a man breaks into the wrong house. Surprisingly, social media users are sympathetic once they hear why the act occurred. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 21 2023, Published 2:39 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@laughhard__

Picture it: You’re enjoying an evening at home with loved ones and a random person barges into your home asking about a person you don’t know. While this instance is something that would probably happen in a TV show or film, it unfortunately became a person’s reality.

Article continues below advertisement

In a viral video shared on TikTok, a creator shared footage of a man breaking into their home and the conclusion is nothing like we’ve ever seen. Here’s the 4-1-1 on the mindblowing incident.

Article continues below advertisement

A man breaks into the wrong house on a TikTok video to avenge a loved one who was harmed.

Baby … vigilantism is frowned upon for good reason. In a TikTok video, creator Laugh Hard @laughhard__ shared a video of a couple who barged into a random home without reason. “At least he was polite after noticing he was wrong. What would you have done?” the creator captioned the video.

As the video starts, you hear a loud noise and see a man who is out of the frame standing at a front door. “What the f---?” a man questioned. “This is not the right house, this is not the right house,” the resident shouts at the man.

Article continues below advertisement

@laughhard__ Atleast he was polite after he noticing he was wrong 😳😳 #blowthisup #fyppppppppppppp What would you have done ⁉️ *viewers' discretion advised* Laughhard__ does not condone bullying, violence and hate speech . This post is strictly for Safety & awareness purposes only. ♬ original sound - Laugh Hard

“B-------, where is he?” the enraged father asked. “Who are you looking for?” the man in the home asked. A woman can then be heard saying, “Let’s go, the cops will handle it.”

Article continues below advertisement

After the man asked who they were looking for, the woman said, “Your brother.” The man explained that he doesn’t have a brother. Shockingly, the woman said to her husband that they may be at the wrong house. SMH! After talking to their daughter who is off-camera, they reveal that the man they’re looking for hit their daughter with a car.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’ve been here the entire time, we have not left the house,” the man in the home explained. The couple begins to profusely apologize for barging into the resident’s home. “I’ll pay for this, I'm sorry,” the father said.

The surprised man then asked the name of the person they were looking for. He then told the couple that he does not know who the person is. “They said that he gave this address,” the wife said to the resident. “I am so sorry. He ran my daughter over.”

Article continues below advertisement

After the father attempted to get the man at the residence to come outside to talk, he pulled out a wad of cash and placed it on the couch. The man at the residence continued to tell the father to “stay away” and that he "doesn’t want any money.”

Article continues below advertisement

The couple then shared that the man in question provided the authorities with their address and continued to apologize. Interestingly, the man shared that he doesn’t even live at the home. A woman then asked the couple why didn’t they have the police come and check things out.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users are sympathetic to the father who barged into the house.

We’d never thought we’d see the day of folks being sympathetic to a couple that commits breaking and entering, but here we are. While some folks in the comment section poked a little fun at the situation, the consensus is that the man was simply doing his duty as a father. “Yo, at least they sincerely felt bad and left money to fix the damages, that’s protective parents,” one person commented.

“He’s just a father trying to protect his daughter,” a person chimed in. “I wouldn’t press charges. He is just being a father. He admitted the wrongdoing and emptied his wallet. He was so sorry,” another person shared.

Article continues below advertisement