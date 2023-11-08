Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "He’s Acting Like the Victim" — Man Has a Meltdown After Telling Fiancée He Cheated on Her A man cheats on his fiancée and has a full-blown meltdown, sitting in the shower fully clothed and crying. We break down the video below. By Allison Hunt Nov. 7 2023, Published 10:49 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@royalandwavey

The audacity. The AUDACITY you guys. That's the word that comes to mind when thinking about this viral TikTok video. This man, Wavey, cheated on his fiancée, Royal, and even got the other girl pregnant. And when he confessed to Royal about the situation and she told him that they're done, he has a full-blown meltdown like she was the one who cheated.

Article continues below advertisement

So how do we know all of this you're wondering? Well that's because Royal had the foresight to record the entire meltdown and put it all on TikTok for us to see. We break down the video below.

A man got caught cheating on his fiancée and then had a meltdown.

The video that Royal posted on her and her ex-fiancé's TikTok (@royalandwavey) has a huge 17.5 million views, with 2.5 million likes, and 75,000 comments.

Article continues below advertisement

The video opens with Wavey sitting a shower fully clothed and balling his eyes out ala the Taylor Swift show trend on TikTok. The video has the words, "My fiancé's reaction after telling me he got someone pregnant."

Royal says, "Are you for real right now?" while Wavey is dry heaving and moaning and literally balling his eyes out. He then says some inaudible words, but we can only make out a "don't leave me bro."

Article continues below advertisement

The video then cuts to Wavey laying on the floor, having a hard time breathing, and kicking and rolling around on the ground like a literal toddler throwing a fit. Royal says, "This can't be real. This can't be my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Wavey gets up and slams his hands on the bed, the wall, and walks into the bathroom before crawling on his knees and saying, "Please, please baby, don't do this to us." Which BOY. You are the one who did this. Not her.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal isn't having any of it and tells him to "Start making your arrangements." In the meantime, Wavey puts his arms up in the arm and cries, "Why?" Royal isn't bothered and just tells him not to touch her stuff.

Well, it turns out that there is another video with 4 million views, that appears to have been right after Royal found out that Wavey cheated. The video shows the start of the meltdown with Wavey throwing glasses, slamming walls, tossing chairs, using an inhaler to try and breathe, hitting himself, and asking Royal to take him to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

But that isn't the end of the story. Apparently, the "side piece" that Wavey got pregnant was married. She told her husband that the baby was his, when it actually isn't.

Article continues below advertisement

The comments did NOT disappoint. But our favorites have to be, "why he actin like YOU got someone else pregnant," "He legit threw a tantrum over the consequences of HIS own actions," and "You better send this to his mama and the pregnant girl."