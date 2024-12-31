“Think That Would Stop Me From Attacking You?” Creep Threatens Tiktoker on Walk With Dog "I don't know, let's find out." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 31 2024, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @lilli_higgins

If you've traversed the New York City subway system in recent years, you've probably witnessed some things that make you feel unsafe. And a growing number of women have reported that they're becoming warier and warier of public transportation.

Article continues below advertisement

One TikToker, Lilli (@lilli_higgins), must’ve hit home with a recent video titled "You really said that out loud, huh" which has, since its posting, racked up 2.2 million views.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Lilli recounted an encounter she had while walking her dog, where a man commented on her pepper spray, saying, "Do you really think that would stop me from attacking you if I wanted to?" Lilli’s response was straight to the point: "No, I don’t. And I know that it won’t. But, um, thanks for letting me know that in the creepiest way possible."

She went on to remind him — and her audience — of the tricks she had up her sleeve. "I do have a lot of skills and tools at my disposal to make sure that I can get myself out of situations that people like you put me into," she hit back.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lilli_higgins

She had a word of advice for anyone else who thinks making these types of comments to random strangers while they're out and about. "Next time you think of saying something like that out loud, just don’t. Maybe. Jeez Louise."

Article continues below advertisement

The comments section of Lilli's video erupted with rage at the man's remark. One person quipped, "No, but the handgun inside the bag would, don’t you think?" Another went full Dirty Harry, writing, "You should have taken it out and said, 'Do you want to find out?" Maybe adding in a, "Well, do ya, punk?" for good measure would've been a good idea.

Source: TikTok | @lilli_higgins

Article continues below advertisement

Another was tired of stories like this: "All I needed was ‘recently I had a man come up to me.’ Immediately no." And then there was one who suggested upping the ante on the deterrents: "Fun fact: bear spray is apparently A LOT more painful and would be useful for woodland hikes." So if you're thinking of carrying pepper spray, maybe look into purchasing some bear mace instead.

Just be aware of the possible legalities associated with carrying this self-defense item in your area. Pepper spray, originally designed for personal protection, is legal in all 50 states but comes with restrictions depending on where you live. Some states regulate the strength of the spray, others limit the size of the canister. Bear spray, which is less concentrated but disperses a larger cloud, is technically intended for use against wildlife, so it could land you in some trouble if you use it for an off-label purpose.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lilli_higgins

Furthermore, statistics on women carrying these tools are very telling. Surveys indicate that a significant percentage of women carry pepper spray or similar devices for self-defense.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lilli_higgins