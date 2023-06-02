Home > Viral News > Trending Husband Hops on Stage at Conference and Slaps Man Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted His Wife During an American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists conference, a man confronted the guy who allegedly sexually assaulted his wife. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 2 2023, Published 3:01 p.m. ET Source: Twitter / @Tiger111469irus

Every year, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) gathers the leading experts to share their research, best practices, and solutions to any and all challenges. The conference, dubbed the Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting, recently transpired from May 19–21, 2023 — and there was a frightening encounter.

A scary fight broke out during an early morning panel on Saturday, May 20, when an attendee hopped on stage and confronted a panelist who allegedly sexually assaulted his wife a few years ago. Read on for all known details.

A man at an ACOG conference confronted the alleged sexual predator who he says assaulted his wife.

In a video shared by Twitter user @Tiger111469, the attendee hopped on the stage and roughly grabbed the panelist before addressing the crowd: "This motherf--ker sexually assaulted my life seven years ago," he said before slapping the panelist across the face.

"Be a f--king man, motherf--ker. You know what you did. You touched my wife seven years ago in New York," the man shouted before slapping the panelist again. "Don't be an a--hole, b---h."

The man then walked off the stage and told the alleged sexual predator, "This is for all the men like you who sexually assault women. ... You have three women right here, working with you, and seven years ago, you touched my wife." He then threatened to kill the panelist before walking away with his wife.

"Seven years, I waited for this. My wife is suffering ... and you know what you did," the man continued. "You touched my wife; it was the best day of her life ... you're a f--king a--hole, you're lucky that I don't kill you."

As he turned to walk away, the panelist had the audacity to chuckle. This really set off the attendee, who stormed to the front again and yelled, "Laugh one more time," over and over. Before he left the meeting, the man turned to the crowd and said, "This is for you girls because this a--hole likes to touch women."

Many are proud of the man for confronting the alleged predator in public.

The video immediately racked up millions of views on social media, with many sharing their thoughts and rightfully taking the husband's side. "Wow. The pain and rage in that man’s voice as he recounts his wife's suffering," one person tweeted. "And are those physician organizers trying to shush him? For shame, really." Another said, "I can't believe people didn't walk out. Why would you want to listen to what this creep has to say after knowing what he did to a colleague?"

Why are WOMEN saying not the place not the time? It definitely wasn’t the time or place when his wife was assaulted. — 4400🖤🔥 (@sosatheehippie) June 1, 2023

Others were furious with a fellow attendee who said this wasn't the place or time. "It was the perfect place and time," a Twitter user commented. "In fact, I hope this becomes common for all predators. If you've never heard pain in a man's voice when he discusses pain felt by his loved ones, you now have."

The right time to surface sexual assault is at every opportunity, and the more powerful or publicly known preparator the better to do so publicly. — Christopher E. Stith (@cestith) May 31, 2023

A second person wrote, "I can't imagine feeling the need to say 'not the place; not the time!' Like. It's going on. He's shouting about his wife being sexually assaulted. Show is stopped. And you just want to make sure the record reflects your objection? It’s not like you're stopping anything."

"'Not the place, not the time..' I dunno, is there ever a place and time to publicly confront your wife's assaulter, who's free to put on a nice suit and mask and pretend to represent women's [health]?" a third person penned. "Seems like a gray area at the very least... let the man speak."

ACOG sent out an email to all attendees following the incident.

On May 22, 2023, Twitter user @DRouselle shared an email he received from the ACOG regarding the incident:

"We want to provide information about a security incident between two individuals that occurred during a Saturday panel discussion. Security protocols were followed, and the situation was rapidly addressed by plainclothes security and eventually, the Baltimore Police Department. We apologize to those who may have been affected by the incident or subsequent exchanges. ACOG does not condone violence in any form."

Does @acog also not condone speakers who are predators? Is that also bad? Not worth mentioning then? — Tim *redacted* (@Nfti13) May 31, 2023

"Your safety is our top priority. ACOG works hard to provide safe, secure environments at all our meetings," the ACOG continued. "We will continue to enforce safety protocols at all our gatherings in order to ensure the safety of our members and attendees. We cannot provide additional details because of confidentially obligations." The ACOG hasn't commented further on the situation, and it's unclear if they will investigate further.