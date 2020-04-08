Man Helped an Elderly Wrong Number Caller Set up His Cellphone

Have you ever tried helping an old person figure out technology? It's not easy. Anyone who does it regularly is a saint. So is the guy who got a wrong number call from an elderly man in need of some assistance figuring out his phone.

A Twitter user, @LosFreaklander, who goes by Tim, wrote a thread about an adventure he went on thanks to a wrong number call from an elderly stranger who was struggling. He did the right thing by helping out this old man, and now he's got a story for life.

An older man called him looking for his son Bobby. He didn't really give Tim a chance to say, "Hey, this is a wrong number, sorry man." He just started talking. So Tim started listening.

Raise your hand if you are a young-ish person who has had to try to convince the older people in your life to stay home during the pandemic, even if they think it's important to go out. Yeah. Most of us have.

Now raise your hand if you are a young-ish person who has had to listen to an older person you know go on and on about how nothing works with their phone or computer, and you just know it's fine but that they don't have any clue what they're doing.

This happens all the time with my grandma. And now it's happening with Bobby's dad. But Tim was patient and kind to this old man.

Tim had a lot of sympathy for Bobby, who'd clearly been dealing with his father's frustrating antics this whole time. And his father was upset because he couldn't reach him. So he entertained the conversation and decided to help the guy out.

Obviously, it didn't help the situation that the old man was hard of hearing. It's got to be frustrating for everyone involved when a professional is trying to explain something to someone who doesn't understand and also can't hear them.

So Tim did the honorable thing and helped him call AT&T. I guess they got the AT&T rep on a conference call because both of them walked the old man through what he had to do to move his SIM card from his old phone into his new one.

It took more than half an hour to fix that simple issue, but Bobby's father was grateful for the help and offered to buy Tim dinner and drinks when the pandemic is over.

Tim didn't mince words. He told Bobby's dad that when he gets in touch with his son, he should tell him he's the one who owes Tim a drink. Luckily, Bobby's dad seemed to have a sense of humor about it. And that's the whole story! But there is one extra detail that Tim wanted to share with everyone...

So there you have it, folks. Tim, out of the kindness of his heart, may have facilitated an old man posting fake news all over his Facebook page day in and day out. Maybe not. But I feel like that's all old people on Facebook do.