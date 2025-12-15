"100% Waiting For a Victim" — Woman Orders Waymo, Notices Man Hiding in Trunk "Haven't seen a single good thing from Waymo." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 15 2025, 5:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @luckythurman

A Waymo customer had a scary surprise waiting for her in the trunk of a car she ordered: a stranger camping out in its trunk. Commenters who replied to TikTok user Lucky Thurman's (@luckythurman) duo of posts believe her daughter was almost the victim of a crime after seeing footage of the find online.

Article continues below advertisement

The initial encounter was captured in a 20-second video that was uploaded to Thurman's account. This exchange seems to have been captured on her daughter's phone, and features a dialogue between the shocked Waymo rider and the unknown man.

Source: Unsplash+

Article continues below advertisement

"Why the f--k are you in the trunk?" a woman could be heard saying off camera as she pops open the door of one of the cars. A man's head can be seen popping out of the back of the autonomous taxi. He tells her, "Yeah, this s--t won't let me out."

After slamming the back of the car seat, she asks him, "Why are you in it?" The man throws his hands up in response and says, "They just put me in here." Not buying the trapped man's story, the passenger asks, "Who put you in?" to which the man replies: "The people."

Article continues below advertisement

He continues to stammer, re-stating his same assertion, and as he continues to explain his predicament, the woman steps out of the car. His muffled speaking persists as she steps away from the Waymo. Towards the end of the clip, she can be seen hesitating to shut the car door before the clip cuts out entirely.

Article continues below advertisement

Thurman writes in a text overlay of the video explaining the scary situation. "I ordered a Waymo for my daughter and a random was in the trunk," it states. In a follow-up video, Thurman avers that the situation wasn't one crafted for internet clout.

Article continues below advertisement

"This was not a skit," a text overlay in the additional video reads. Footage in the video shows authorities speaking with the man who was waiting in the back of the Waymo out on the sidewalk. The woman records the interior of the car as she speaks with what sounds like a customer service rep from the driving service.

Following this, she can be heard telling the rep that she intends to order another Waymo. The customer rep informs the woman that she will be receiving a credit, which can be used immediately to book another ride.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @luckythurman

Furthermore, the follow-up video looks like it was being recorded by Thurman herself. That's because her daughter can be seen inspecting the car as she talks with the Waymo employee. "That's crazy," the TikToker is heard saying off-screen.

Article continues below advertisement

"You wanted more video. This was real life and not a skit," she writes in a caption for the clip. The rest of the social media post shows more of the scene: a cop car is double-parked on the street, and one of the officers stays with the man as another appears to be walking back to the vehicle.

Commenters who replied to the clip were stunned by the find, with many speculating the man had ill intentions. "He took a ride, got out, acted like he was getting something out of the trunk, and got back in. He was 100% waiting for a victim!" one person wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @luckythurman

Someone else remarked that they couldn't believe Waymo's system couldn't detect that there was a man in the car, as the cars are outfitted with no fewer than 29 separate cameras. "29 cameras inside and outside of the car, but they didn’t notice somebody hop in the trunk?!"

Article continues below advertisement

Which was a sentiment echoed by someone else who wrote: "Waymo will literally announce that you left an item behind in the car before driving off...they didn't notice a whole person left in the car?" Whereas others thought that Thurman and her daughter should take legal action against the company for potentially endangering the young woman's life. "I'd sue this company," they wrote.

Source: Unsplash+

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Waymo's made negative headlines. The autonomous driving service came under fire after a beloved San Francisco bodega cat, KitKat, was reportedly struck and killed by one of its cars. Then, in January of 2025, a man riding in one of the cars says he nearly missed a flight back home because of the vehicle's driving software.