Man Steals Girlfriend's Car, Returns It to Her With Poop Inside, Then Dumps Her

This is the story of heartbreak. And also some alcohol and fecal matter. TikTok user @hannawohhh recently shared a wild story on the platform of how her boyfriend borrowed her car to go drinking, and then returned to it in a pretty crappy state. Oh, and then get this? Instead of helping her fix it or taking responsibility for it, he breaks up with her.

Excuse me, but what? This man has a lot of explaining to do.