Instacart Worker Is Warning Others How She Almost Got Scammed by a Customer

The customer provides Meka with their phone number. However, it's protocol for shoppers to only make calls through the app so they don't reveal any personal information to customers. So Meka did just that.

Weirdly enough, the person who picked up on the customer's end claimed to be an Instacart representative. "Hello, there’s been a fraudulent order. The person who bought these items paid in a fraudulent way, so we’re going to cancel this order for you,'" the voice said to Meka.