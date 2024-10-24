Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "This Is How Much Peace I Have" — Smiling Man Records Bank Robbery, Uploads It to TikTok "Not me thinking the cops were the robbers." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 24 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @trumpetsinthesky

Gabriel (@trumpetsinthesky) walked into a bank on a "brisk Thursday morning" in Ohio, not knowing he was stepping foot into an armed robbery. As the chaos of the encounter progressed, he took out his phone and began recording.

Article continues below advertisement

"You know how much peace I have?" the TikToker says, smiling into the camera bopping his head from side to side. "I'm at the bank and it's being robbed." One might argue that the reason why he has so much peace is the knowledge that it isn't necessarily his money that's being stolen.

That is, as long as it's FDIC-insured. Or it could be that he had himself a particularly mellow morning that luxuriated itself into the rest of the day. He continues to speak. He re-positions his head and turns it around to reveal the robbery in progress that's taking place.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is how much peace I have," he says again. The video soon reveals what looks like police officers who've arrived at the scene of the crime. There's a duffel bag on the floor as the police officers continue to walk around the establishment.

Article continues below advertisement

He continues to smile into the camera as one of the officers asks if there's anyone else in the shop: "This is how much joy I have in my heart." The robber says to him, "Put your phone down! Turn away from us, now!" the person says to him as Gabriel calmly says, "All right." He turns around but is recording in selfie mode.

He waits, briefly looking off-camera. He says, "They just keep coming in. Gotta love it. God is good. God is good." One of the officers can be heard saying, "Just one person here?" before one of them approaches Gabriel and asks him to get up against a wall.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @trumpetsinthesky

Gabriel complies as the video comes to an end. In a follow-up video response to someone asking for a storytime, Gabriel hopped on camera and decided to give folks what they asked for. The Ohio resident said he was transferring money from one bank account via an ATM transaction to another, which is why he was visiting the bank.

Article continues below advertisement

He said that while he clocked someone with their hood up acting suspiciously, looking around, and whatnot, he didn't "jump to any conclusions" and thought nothing of it in the moment. Soon after, the suspicious-looking person in question began holding up the joint.

They demanded the folks at the bank put a bunch of money in the duffel bag and he kept demanding that they put more and more into it even after they had already dumped some cash. Gabriel speculated that the man might've been able to get away with the first haul if he just booked it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @trumpetsinthesky

He admitted that his heart began pitter-pattering after seeing the gun, but that he's a person who "just reacts," in these types of situations. So that's when he immediately thought about going viral on TikTok and whipped out his phone to document the situation. Gabriel quickly joked and said that he wanted to "give God the glory," and while he doesn't make the best choices, he decided to video what was going on in the bank.

Article continues below advertisement

He said that he wanted to record the man getting busted for robbing the bank and the fact that no one was harmed in the robbery, and he wanted to praise God for the outcome. He didn't want to contribute to a cycle of negativity and say, "This is what you get," to the armed bank robber.

"I didn't know why I was recording in the first place," he said, before adding that he was glad he did so. While others were around him and crying during the admittedly "traumatic" event, he was happy to stay on an even keel to offer "some level of support and comfort" to those around him by keeping a calm demeanor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @trumpetsinthesky

He then used a portion of his video to "apologize to the police force and FBI" if he "got in their way at all" as it wasn't his intention to do so with his video. "I did my best to comply with what you were asking while also protecting myself and my own rights. And in terms of the bank tellers and all the staff at Chase, kudos to you for staying calm," Gabriel added.

Article continues below advertisement

He also remarked that it was good of the bank to ensure no one in the building got hurt as a result of their quick thinking and compliance with the thief. Additionally, the TikToker stated that the cops must've arrived very quickly because they were able to quell the situation "in a timely fashion."

"I was scared ... I wouldn't say scared. I would say it definitely got my heart beating. Definitely got my nerves jumping. And yeah, what better time to worship God, you know? And to put the camera on all the negativity that's going on and still give God the glory," he repeated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @trumpetsinthesky