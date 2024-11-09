Home > News > Politics You Could Own a Slice of Trump's Wedding Cake for a Cool Grand "We hope to find a buyer who would like a piece of history, enjoy owning it..." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 9 2024, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America, he will be five days shy of his 20th wedding anniversary. He and Melania Trump married on Jan. 20, 2005, seven years after meeting for the first time at a New York fashion show in 1998, per The Palm Beach Post. It wasn't love at first sight, but by 2004 the couple was engaged.

Donald Trump and Melania Knauss were married at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla. Her dress reportedly cost $100,000 while the wedding itself ran the groom a cool $2.5 million, reported Hello! Magazine. The guest list included names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Anna Wintour, and Hillary Clinton. The reception was opulent and it stands to reason the food was divine. Fast-forward nearly two decades later to a man selling a slice of their wedding cake on Craigslist.

Source: Craigslist

It's true, a man is attempting to sell a slice of Donald and Melania Trump's wedding cake.

A since-deleted Craigslist ad popped up out of Sebring, Fla., looking to offload a bit of history, if that's your thing. The cake served at Donald and Melania's wedding cost $50,000, said the Miami New Times, but was inedible. Evidently, it was so large, that the considerable confection simply couldn't be eaten.

What's a wedding without cake, you ask? The newlyweds chose to make the celebratory dessert-eating experience more personal by providing individual wee cakes the guests could take home. Marie Antoinette would be so proud. Yes, we know that story is apocryphal but the unverified reference couldn't be more appropriate!

As much as we wish someone was selling the huge (or rather yuge) fake cake, evidently that got ahold of one of the personal pan pastries. Clearly, there is no way to tell whether or not this is the real deal, but based on the description it could be. The seller claims the tiny token is still in its original gold packaging and features the gold-monogrammed initials "M T D." Apparently it has been frozen since the day it was given away and is in "pristine condition." You only need $1,000 in cash.

This sale is not a political statement!

In the description, the seller says he and his wife need to get rid of the small treat for medical reasons. "The cake has never been taken out of its original box ... I have hung on to this very unique and rare collectible for all these years as a memento of that special event," reads the now removed advertisement. Sadly we have no idea if this person was actually a guest or if they stumbled upon it in a strange corner of the dark web that is obsessed with old wedding cakes.