Faux-Former FLOTUS: Melania Trump "Doppelgänger" Makes an Election Day Appearance, Theories Suggest "That's not Melania." By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 5 2024, 4:08 p.m. ET

Unfortunately, over the past several decades, conspiracy theories and politics have gone hand-in-hand. While some are taken more seriously, like George Bush's accused involvement in the 9/11 attack, others lean more into ridiculous territory, like Tim Walz naming all of his dogs Scout.

One such theory that certainly toes the line into the ridiculous is the speculation of the existence of a "fake Melania Trump" who fills in for the real former First Lady when she doesn't want to publicly appear with her husband. It's not exactly a new one, but attention around the suspicion has been renewed following an Election Day appearance from "fake Melania." Let's get into it.

Source: tiktok/@brutamerica

The "fake Melania" conspiracy theory began in 2017.

The "fake Melania theory," sometimes also referred to as the "Melania Trump replacement theory," began back in 2017 during Donald Trump's first year in office. The conspiracy suggested that on some occasions, the First Lady was replaced by a body double or a doppelgänger — and as for the reason why, it varied depending on who you asked.

Some thought that the "real" Melania wanted to keep herself out of the public eye, others thought she might have left her husband, and a few suggested that she was actually dead. Believers pointed to her consistent use of sunglasses, as well as perceived differences in her facial features and body stature, to bolster their theory.

The conspiracy persisted throughout Trump's presidency and was only strengthened when Melania began to excuse herself from public appearances more often. Trump himself was even forced to address the speculation at one point, saying on X (formerly Twitter), "The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. ... They are only getting more deranged with time!”

Melania has furrows that run from her cheeks to underneath her chin. The other woman does not. Also notice the hazy filter on the camera that makes it hard to see detail. pic.twitter.com/q8nonzf3Zr — Shouting🐋intoThe🌎Wind🐦 (@BonnieBlueBell1) November 5, 2024

Election Day sighting of "fake Melania" renews conspiracy theory.

While the theory of a Melania Trump stand-in has been stagnant for a while, an appearance of Republican nominee Donald Trump and his wife on Election Day 2024 has kicked things off again. The former FLOTUS can be seen in the viral video wearing large sunglasses indoors, which, for believers, is a dead giveaway.

"That’s the double, not Melania," one X user said. "Easy to see when she smiles, and that’s what the glasses are for." Another agreed: "Plus, she doesn't walk like Melania, and her side profile is all wrong."

Is that supposed to be Melania? Her eyes are her most distinctive feature so of course a body double would have to cover those narrow Slovenian cat's eyes. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 5, 2024

The questionable appearance also follows several instances of Melania choosing not to appear at her husband's public events, like his RNC speech, as well as a viral excerpt from her latest book in which she shared that her views on abortion and women's rights differ from his. All of this has fueled the fire of the "fake Melania" conspiracy.