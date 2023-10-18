Home > Entertainment > Movies No, Actor Sophia Bush Is Not Directly Related to President George Bush or the Bush Family TV and film actor Sophia Bush may share a last name with some former presidents, but she's not related to George Bush or his family by blood. By Joseph Allen Oct. 18 2023, Published 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As one of the stars of One Tree Hill, Sophia Bush has established herself as a well-known figure among a certain segment of regular TV viewers. News recently broke that Sophia is in a fairly new relationship with Ashlyn Harris, and following that news, many wanted to learn more about Sophia's personal life.

As strange as it may seem, one thing many are curious about is whether Sophia's last name has anything to do with one of the most prominent families in America. Sophia is a Bush, but is she related to former president George W. Bush?

Is Sophia Bush related to George Bush?

No, Sophia is not in any way related to former president George W. Bush or the Bush family in general. She was born in Pasadena, Calif., and is the only child of Maureen Searson and Charles William Bush. Her mother runs a photography studio, and her father works as an advertising and fashion photographer. Clearly, then, Sophia grew up in a life somewhat removed from politics, and her family doesn't have anything to do with that political dynasty.

Sophia Bush is an activist.

While she may not have politics in her blood, Sophia leveraged her career as an actor to become a fierce advocate for the causes she believes in. In particular, Sophia has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ equality. In 2012, she discussed her views, and said that she would never vote for a Republican candidate who didn't believe in equality for all groups who have historically been discriminated against.

"I will not vote for a candidate who thinks you can 'pray away the gay,' I will not vote for a candidate who thinks that he has more rights to my uterus than I do, I will not vote for a candidate who thinks that it's okay to dump toxic waste in the ocean," she said. "I'm afraid for our country that people like this could even be thought of as the president. I live in a country where I believe all men are created equal, not just wealthy white guys."

Sophia Bush is now dating Ashlyn Harris.

Following the news that Sophia was getting divorced from her husband Grant Hughes, reports now suggest that Sophia is in new relationship with professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris. "After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” a source told People. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”