Manmohan Singh Is Survived by Three Daughters: Upinder, Amrit, and Daman Manmohan Singh passed away on Dec. 26, 2024, leaving behind three accomplished daughters. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 27 2024, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, will be remembered for his profound impact as a leader who played a transformative role in shaping the nation’s economy. Sadly, he passed away on Dec. 26, 2024, at the age of 92. He is survived by his three daughters, each of whom has built an impressive career. Manmohan’s health took a sudden turn when he experienced a "sudden loss of consciousness at home," according to AP News.

Article continues below advertisement

He was rushed to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences after "resuscitative measures" were performed at his home. Tragically, despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the facility. Reports indicate he had been receiving treatment for "age-related medical conditions." As the nation mourns the loss of this iconic leader, many are curious about the lives and achievements of his daughters. Here’s a closer look at who they are and what they do.

Manmohan Singh leaves behind three daughters: Upinder, Amrit, and Daman Singh.

Manmohan Singh and his wife, Gursharan Kaur, raised three daughters: Upinder, Amrit, and Daman Singh. Upinder Singh has built an impressive career as a historian and currently serves as a professor of history at Ashoka University, according to her faculty bio.

Article continues below advertisement

Upinder’s academic journey began at St. Stephen's College, where she earned her BA and later returned as a faculty member, teaching there from 1981 to 2004. Between 2004 and 2018, she was a professor in the History Department at the University of Delhi. Her educational background is equally remarkable — she earned her MA and MPhil from the University of Delhi and completed her PhD at McGill University in Montreal.

Article continues below advertisement

Upinder’s achievements extend beyond the classroom. She has received prestigious fellowships to conduct research at institutions like Leuven, Harvard, and Cambridge. In 2009, her contributions were recognized with the Infosys Prize in Social Sciences-History.

Manmohan Singh's daughter, Amrit Singh, is a professor at Stanford Law School.

Amrit Singh has also forged a highly successful career. She currently serves as a Professor of the Practice of Law at Stanford Law School, according to her faculty bio. In addition, she is the founding executive director of the Rule of Law Impact Lab at the prestigious university.

Article continues below advertisement

Before her role at Stanford, Amrit was the director of the Accountability Division at the Open Society Justice Initiative. Her impressive credentials extend to teaching positions at Yale Law School and New York University School of Law. Beyond academia, she has frequently provided expert commentary for both U.S. and international media outlets.

Daman Singh is a writer known for analytical works.

Daman Singh has written several books, including Strictly Personal: Manmohan and Gursharan, The Sacred Grove, The Last Frontier: People and Forests in Mizoram, and her first novel, Nine by Nine.