“He Was Sober, Healthy, and Full of Life” - Skateboarders Everywhere Shocked by Marc Johnson’s Death "Single most influential person in my life." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 28 2026, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @marcjohnson

Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson passed away on May 26, 2026, according to San Francisco-based skate magazine Thrasher. The North Carolina shredder, who lived out of a trailer as a child, became a Bay Area icon for his board prowess. He helped establish the Tiltmode Army and launched the Enjoi brand in 2000. Johnson was also one of the minds behind The Back Forty creative project, which aimed to give creative and monetary control to skateboarders from outside investors. Fans of the artist/skateboarder were stunned to hear of his passing, and queries began pouring in online about his cause of death.

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What was Marc Johnson's cause of death?

Louie Barletta of Thrasher penned an emotional tribute to Johnson on X. In it, he details the shock he had learning of the skateboarder's passing, writing that the last time he met Johnson, he didn't exhibit any signs of being unwell. "As I write this, the reality still hasn’t fully set in. It was less than a month ago that Marc came to San Jose to hang out. He was sober, healthy, and full of life. We had a blast reminiscing about the old days. He seemed genuinely excited about the future," Barletta wrote.

He continued: "He even extended his ticket by a couple of days so he could explore some of the old haunts around San Jose. When it came time to drop him off at the airport, he handed me an envelope. I waited until I got home to open it. Inside was a three-page list of his hopes and dreams for the future. Never in a million years did I imagine that less than a month later, he would be gone."

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Source: Instagram | @marcjohnson

Barletta went on to highlight the impact Johnson had on his own life and career, too. "I met Marc when he was 17. I watched him achieve all his skateboard dreams, and I sat next to him at the Away Days premiere—only to later watch his career fall apart. I still don’t understand why my friend is gone at 49 years old. I don’t know why he chose to come visit me. Was there some bigger purpose to it, or was he looking for closure?"

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He then opined on Johnson's humble beginnings, expressing just how incredible his road to success was. "Marc was a genius and a tortured soul. He told me he wanted to be remembered for his skateboarding, not for his failures or shortcomings. He was just a poor kid from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who grew up in a trailer at the end of a dirt road. Yet he made it out, traveled the world, and touched so many lives. He will live on through the video parts that nobody can recreate. He gave opportunities to people who might never have had a chance otherwise. Without a shadow of a doubt, Marc Johnson was the single most influential person in my life."

As I write this, the reality still hasn’t fully set in. It was less than a month ago that Marc came to San Jose to hang out. He was sober, healthy, and full of life. We had a blast reminiscing about the old days. He seemed genuinely excited about the future. He even extended his… pic.twitter.com/1eVrg3lmLG — Thrasher Magazine (@thrashermag) May 27, 2026 Source: X | @thrashermag

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Barletta would go on to call Johnson a consummate and gracious artist. "Everything he did was art. He was endlessly creative and always tried to elevate his friends and everyone around him. He opened doors for guys like me and Jerry, and single-handedly put San Jose back on the map. Marc had the golden touch—whether it was on a skateboard, creating brands, or developing ad campaigns. Marc Johnson passed away today. He was one of the most talented and creative people to ever step on or off a skateboard."

Hollywood Life wrote that at the time of Johnson's passing, there weren't any indicators that he was struggling or ill. Furthermore, no known cause of death has been reported for the skateboarder. The Mercury News also penned a tribute to Johnson, noting that he won Thrasher Magazine's "skater of the year award in 2007."

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I was driving home a few days ago and randomly started thinking about Marc and wondering what he was up to. I hadn’t seen him in almost 10 years.



He was one of the first pros I ever traveled with because we were both sponsored by Matix. When you’re young, you remember the pros… pic.twitter.com/Gh3xS6xwB9 — Mikey Taylor (@Mikey_Tay1or) May 27, 2026 Source: X | @Mikey_Tay1or

USA Today also corroborated that Johnson's cause of death was ultimately unknown. The athlete/creative is also largely attributed as being the driving force behind establishing San Jose's skateboarding scene.

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Many folks have hailed Johnson as one of the best street skateboarders who've ever lived. Ed Templeton posted an Instagram tribute to him, which featured pictures he snapped of the rider along with his impression he got of Marc during the times they spent together.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @ed.templeton