Woman Breaks Down, Cries After Family-Friendly Hotel Pool Gets Overrun With Kids "So you went to a public place and the public is there???" By Jennifer Farrington Updated May 21 2026, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jessicajeankava;Pixabay

Most people would agree that money is pretty hard to come by these days. So when you decide to splurge on a dinner, vacation, or even a concert, you expect to get your money’s worth. But the woman featured in the TikTok I’m about to dive into (pun intended, and you’ll get it later) would say she got far less than she expected for the money she and her boyfriend dished out for a hotel she specifically spent extra on because of the pool it offered.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, she explicitly shared in her video that she chose that hotel just for the pool. But after she finally got the chance to go out and enjoy it, it quickly became crowded with kids, and it made her cry. Like, for real. And most people are confused why. So let’s get into it and whether she actually had a valid reason for being upset.

This woman cried after finding too many kids at the hotel pool.

Jessica Jean (@jessicajeankava) is at the center of this story because of the unfortunate experience she had while staying at a hotel. For context, she and her boyfriend were traveling for a concert he’d be attending while she planned to stay back and enjoy some much-needed relaxation time by the pool and hot tub.

Article continues below advertisement

In her TikTok, she explained that they spent extra on the hotel because of the amazing pool setup it apparently offered. After all, the pool was for her while the concert was for him. So she heads out to the pool, and everything seems fine at first. It’s on the rooftop alongside a jacuzzi, and she says there were families out there playing with their kids. No biggie, right? She even pointed out that the families tried to keep their kids under control, including limiting the splashing.

@jessicajeankava I have been putting real effort into be so positive about everything but I am truly so disappointed by this situation. I spent weeks being excited about this (and maybe the kids did too but like AT LEAST GIVE ME THE HOT TUB SPACE) ♬ original sound - Jessica Jean

Article continues below advertisement

So Jessica chatted with a few people before heading over to the jacuzzi, where there were a handful of other adults. But things quickly went awry after more kids came. And then more. And then even more.

Before she knew it, the relaxing vibe was gone as the kids started piling in in the hot tub too. Jessica said she later counted at least 39 kids at the pool and hot tub from her window after she eventually left and went back up to her room. Because yes, she did decide to leave the jacuzzi after multiple kids came into the hot tub, splashing, diving, and bumping into her.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, to be clear, it wasn’t necessarily the noise level she was complaining about because she explained that she hangs out in sports bars, so she can handle noise. And it also wasn’t the kids per se because, as she pointed out, they’re innocent kids just trying to have a good time. But the pool and jacuzzi being overcrowded with kids, especially the hot tub, turned what Jessica hoped would be a relaxing experience into the complete opposite.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, to be fair, many people, myself included, prefer less crowded spaces, especially on vacation because it’s our time away from home to unwind and relax. We don’t want to fight through crowds or have nearly 50 kids jumping around like it’s daycare, especially when we’re paying tons of money. We work hard for our money and want things to go the way we want.

But on the other hand, it’s a public hotel pool that clearly doesn’t have restrictions against kids using the amenities, including the pool and jacuzzi. Because like anyone else, they and their parents also want access to those spaces. So it becomes more of a case of unrealistic expectations than an unfair situation.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s almost like someone spending $1,000 to go to Disney and expecting no one else to be there or not wanting to wait in lines. You’re going to wait, a lot. So Jessica wanting the pool essentially to herself, or at the very least not super crowded, seems a little unrealistic, and many viewers agreed based on the comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Anyway, Jessica was clearly bothered by her pool experience being overtaken by a bunch of kids on vacation, so she called the front desk to see what they could do. They offered to move her room since it was by the pool and she could hear the kids playing, but that’s not what she wanted.

Instead, she was hoping for some kind of compensation for the overcrowded pool situation, like a comped drink, dessert, or something to make up for the bad experience. But that wasn’t offered, only the room change. And she didn’t want it.