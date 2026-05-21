Beauty Mogul Jackie Aina Has Built an Impressive Empire Through the Years Jackie Aina stands as one of the most successful beauty moguls in the game. By Distractify Staff Published May 21 2026, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

From serving in the Army (thank you for your service, Queen) to becoming one of the top beauty influencers in the game, Jackie Aina has built a career that folks dream of. Through the years, Jackie became a YouTube sensation, reviewing beauty products and building her fanbase with her fun-loving personality and relatable takes — especially where Black beauty lovers are concerned. And as the beauty world fell in love with her, it didn’t take long for various beauty brands to tap the influencer for deals and partnership opportunities.

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Since then, Jackie, alongside her hubby Denis Asamoah, has capitalized on her notoriety and expertise, entering the lifestyle brand space with their baby, Forvr Mood. Known for giving consumers the taste of luxury and self-care at an affordable rate, Forvr Mood offers a collection of candles, fine fragrances, gift sets, and much more. And since the brand has been a major hit in the lifestyle lane, fans are wondering how the beauty mogul is doing on the financial side.

Source: MEGA

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What is Jackie Aina’s net worth?

In a world where everyone wants to know the business of celebrities and influencers, it’s no surprise that folks are intrigued to learn about Jackie’s finances. And since the 38-year-old is partial to privacy, there are no official reports on her net worth (as it should be). That said, rumors suggest that Jackie is worth around $2 million.

Folks who truly support Jackie and follow her on various social media platforms know that she’s sitting pretty in the financial department. A look at Jackie’s work before the launch of Forvr Mood, including brand deals and endorsements for Artist Couture, Sigma Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Vaseline, Too Faced, and more, shows that she has been collecting coins for years on end.

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Jackie Aina Beuaty mogul, businesswoman, beauty YouTuber, influencer Net worth: UNKNOWN Jackie Aina is a Nigerian-American beauty influencer, businesswoman, and mogul known for being the co-founder of the lifestyle brand, Forvr Mood, alongside her husband, Denis Asamoah. Birthdate: Aug 4, 1987 Birthname: Jacquelyn Lonje Olayiwola Oyeshola Bolayemi Aina Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Marriages: Denia Asamoah (m.2024-)

Plus, Forvr Mood started as a DTC business and is now stocked at major beauty retailers. And with Jackie’s transition into providing luxury content and her growing fanbase, her aura and business acumen pretty much do all the talking.

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Influencer Cierra Tati shared how Jackie Aina helped her save her home.

In light of the James Charles Spirit Airlines rant, several folks in the beauty community have been eating him alive, including Jackie. And while some people are quick to lump all influencers into one box, receipts show that Jackie has a history of charitable efforts, including using her platform to help folks in financial turmoil and to promote and support upcoming brands in the beauty space. Case in point: beauty influencer Cierra Tati.

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In a May 16, 2026, Instagram video, Cierra shared with her followers that Jackie’s response to James’s disgusting statements does not come as a surprise. The influencer stated that she also endured financial struggles, including almost losing her home in 2025.

“A little over a year ago, me and my daughter were about to lose our home in the middle of winter,” Cierra said. “ And Jackie helped us more than anyone ever could. Randomly, she made a video about me, not knowing anything about what me and my daughter were going through and being like, ‘Where is Cierra Tati? I haven’t seen her.’"

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Source: MEGA

She continued: "I remember seeing her video and immediately DM’ing her, ‘ Hey, I saw your video. I haven’t been posting because we’re in the middle of losing our home. Court is in a couple of days, and I’m stressed out. I didn’t have a GoFundMe, and I didn’t ask her for any money. But her immediate response was to help us. She was like, ‘No, not on my watch. We have to get this figured out.

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Cierra shared that she and Jackie brainstormed, and she decided to make a GoFundMe. Jackie told her to send the link, which she did, and proceeded to donate thousands of dollars. Not to mention, Jackie also posted Cierra’s GoFundMe link on her Instagram Stories, which accumulated enough funds for Cierra to save her home within 24 hours.