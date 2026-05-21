Charleston White Claps Back After Rumors Persists About Him Being Harmed In Texas "I don’t live in Fort Worth, I stay in Miami." By Distractify Staff Published May 21 2026, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@charlestonwhite46

If you ask most people, social media comes with its share of ups and downs. While various platforms focus on fostering connection — whether business or personal — they can also be breeding grounds for negativity. Over the years, countless celebrities have been targets of misinformation, with many issues often raising questions about their personal lives and/or well-being. And unfortunately, YouTuber Charleston White is a victim.

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In case you’ve been out of the loop, word on the street was that Charleston White got into a bit of trouble while in Texas. Although Charleston has had his run-ins with the law, it appears that this situation took a different turn. Rumors suggested that Charleston was hospitalized in critical condition.

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So, what happened to Charleston White in Texas?

According to the Hindustan Times, on Jan. 13, 2026, X user @TommyGoBraazy shared a post that stated that Charleston was "in critical condition after being shot three times in Texas." Naturally, the rumor grew legs, with other folks posting the information online. Apparently, the rumor went as far as some folks sharing that the 48-year-old YouTuber had died.

Given that Charleston has had his share of confrontations with various people in and out of the entertainment industry, it didn’t take long for some people to believe the news. However, some folks instantly questioned the account, since it’s common for folks to spread misinformation online.

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Charleston White was shot 3 times in Texas today. pic.twitter.com/ygQaCkABCJ — UGO & The Big Steppers (@UGOOOTWEETS) January 13, 2026

Charleston White quickly dispelled the rumors in a live post.

In a Jan. 13, 2026, live post, Charleston decided to set the record straight about the rumors about him being shot. "Somebody said I got shot in Fort Worth,” Charleston said. “I don’t live in Fort Worth. I stay in Miami. I don’t live anywhere where there’s no water.”

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His post also follows rapper Nikeboy Zeke’s post on X where he immediately shared that the rumors were nothing more than a hoax. In the post, Zeke shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and Charleston’s friend, who just so happens to be the YouTuber’s manager.

Charleston White hopped on live to debunk the post below: “someone said I got shot in Ft. Worth, I don’t even live in Ft. Worth” https://t.co/2ufOHgJcrS pic.twitter.com/Ka98U0nQtO — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 13, 2026

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"No it's not true,” Charleston’s friend and manager said via the screenshot. “He ain't been in Texas in almost a week.” Additionally, Charleston also gave fans a new update on Facebook, showing off his new digs in Miami.

“Unc got a new condo in Miami. I’m living better than your favorite rapper," Charleston captioned the post. Fortunately, the receipts show that Charleston was indeed another celebrity tied to a hoax. And while there are circumstances when news from social media tends to be factual, nine times out of 10, rumors are simply what they appear to be — just rumors.

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