This Viral Grocery Hack Replaces Plastic Bags With Storage Tubs "This is your sign to start shopping with tubs." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 27 2026, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@fitzintothefamily

I think most of you will agree with me when I say grocery shopping just isn’t fun these days. Many of us often go in with a very tight budget, which pretty much cuts out all the fun of it and leaves us having to choose between items we want but can’t afford, just to barely fill our cabinets and fridges.

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But today I’m not here to complain about how expensive food is, but instead to share a way to make the grocery shopping process a little easier (and perhaps even more enjoyable) with a hack from TikTok user @fitzintothefamily. The hack isn’t only clever, but the comments it’s garnered also bring plenty of much-needed laughs as we all try to hold back the tears, because most of us can barely afford food right now.

This clever grocery store shopping hack requires storage tubs and no plastic bags.

If you’re looking to cut down on plastic usage, like with grocery store bags, this hack is a suitable way to do it. Plus, it can make checking out and toting groceries from the store to the car (and then into the house) a lot easier.

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TikToker @fitzintothefamily shared the idea, showing that she brings two large plastic storage tubs with handles, like the kind you’d normally use at home for organizing items, with her to the grocery store.

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She places both tubs in her cart, loads them up while shopping, then checks out at the cashier and transfers everything back into the tubs. No plastic bags required, which cuts down on the overall waste we produce.

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Once she gets home, she then carries the tubs inside and unloads everything. And that’s it. While plenty of people seemed to appreciate the hack and said they’d try it, especially since it cuts down on time spent bagging groceries and reduces plastic waste, others had some valid concerns.

For instance, one person questioned what might happen if store employees assume the tubs were taken from the shelves and then expect customers to purchase them.

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As one commenter shared, “tried that once, got in a big argument with management when they tried to make me buy the buckets I brought in.”

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Others joked that if they did this, they wouldn’t have plastic bags for their bathroom trash can, which is really a smart way to recycle them (and save money). Another comment simply read, “Bold of you to assume I can afford food,” pointing out how expensive groceries have become for many people.

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Someone else shared another concern, questioning whether the tubs could be easily lifted. “You can lift them out OK? I can imagine me not being able to or dropping everything! " Great idea though,” they wrote.