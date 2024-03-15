Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Marcia Gay Harden Defended Her Children After Revealing That All Three Are Queer “What drives me is because it’s right, and what’s happening right now is wrong,” Marcia slammed anti-queer legislation. By Alex West Mar. 15 2024, Published 8:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Marcia Gay Harden has a lengthy and successful acting career. She broke into the entertainment industry at around 20 years old and despite the chaos in Hollywood, she found time to take a step back and start a family.

Marcia has three children and they've helped enrich her life in a way beyond just motherhood. She has found herself learning more about being an LGBTQIA+ ally. “My children are all queer,” she said during the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon in May 2023, adding, “They are my kids, and they teach me every day.”

Who are Marcia Gay Harden's children?

Marcia explained to People that she learned a lot about gender non-conformity thanks to her three children — Eulala, Hudson, and Julitta. She learned how the queer community is much more expansive and all-encompassing than what was talked about in prior generations.

After she spoke publicly about her queer children, Marcia recalled that she received plenty of hate mail about it. "So much how I'm grooming my kids and all this, that, and the other,” she said. “The response from each one of [my kids] was, ‘Work it, mom. Work it, mom. You're doing something right if that's happening.’"

“I often want to catch my kids and protect my kids and not let them learn those hard lessons because they hurt, and you don't want them to hurt,” Marcia explained. “I just have to stand back and go, ‘This is yours. This is yours right now and it's painful, but I know you know what to do. You have it in you to know what to do and you can do it.’”

Marcia has spoken out against legislation such as the drag bans that may adversely affect the queer community. "It's spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people," she said during the telethon. "I believe this country will fight that."

Eulala Scheel (they/them)

Eulala, who was born in 1998, leads a pretty low-key lifestyle, private Instagram and all. Despite the quiet life, they have spent some time in acting, starting with a role when they were just a baby in Pollock.

They appeared in the movie alongside their mother who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. They have also appeared in a few more projects including Whip It and Workaholics.

Hudson Harden Scheel (he/him)

Marcia's twins, Hudson and Julitta, were born in 2004. Hudson, who is gay, also keeps his social media on lock. However, we do know that he graduated from Interlochen Center for the Arts in 2022 and is on track to wrap at the Royal Conservatorie of Scotland in 2025.

As far as the public's aware, Hudson is looking to pursue a life in the arts, given his education history and background. Otherwise, much of his life is kept away from the world.

Julitta Dee Harden Scheel (she/her)

A third acing extraordinaire in the family, Julitta already started landing some major projects, starting in 2014. Her first role was in a production called Trophy Wife. Thereafter, she also appeared in Code Black and Kidding.

According to her mother, Julitta identifies as "fluid" which means that her sexuality isn't necessarily fixed nor does it fit nicely under one specific label.