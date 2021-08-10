A Growing Number of TikTokers Are Condemning the Teenagers Who Stole Marcus Adams's Necklace

Content warning: This article discusses a disturbing video involving a dead body.

Two teenage girls were charged with theft from a human corpse or grave in Bexar County, Tex., after posting a Snapchat video showing how they removed a necklace from a dead man's body.

Seventeen-year-old Bethany Martin and her 16-year-old friend found 25-year-old Marcus Adams's body near a drainage ditch. The incident caused a great uproar on social media, with many TikTok users condemning the heinous act using the #MarcusAdams and #JusticeForMarcusAdams hashtags.