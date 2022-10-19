What Is Marcus Lemonis' Net Worth — and What Was His Early Life Like?

Camping World isn’t the only company Marcus is in charge of. He’s also the CEO of Good Sam Enterprises, The House Boardshop, and Gander RV. If you think you recognize his face from reality TV, you’re absolutely right. He is the star of a CNBC reality show called The Profit.

The show focuses on saving small businesses that are on the brink of going under. It's obvious that you have to know quite a bit about business in order to star in a show of that nature.