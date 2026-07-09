Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Split Ahead of 3rd Anniversary The split comes as both stars juggle demanding schedules. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated July 9 2026, 5:34 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actress Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff have separated, just weeks before what would have been their third wedding anniversary.

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Rumors of trouble began after Qualley was noticeably absent from the high-profile wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Antonoff, who has co-written and produced numerous Swift hits, attended alongside his sister, designer Rachel Antonoff.

Source: MEGA

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Fans quickly noted that Qualley had scrubbed her Instagram of any trace of her husband, removing their wedding pictures and changing her handle from @isimolady, a reference to a Bleachers song, to @margaretqualley23. Adding to the speculation, Bleachers recently dropped “Margaret,” a song dedicated to the couple, from the setlist of its ongoing Bleachers Forever tour.

Insiders Describe a ‘Rocky’ Relationship Amid Busy Schedules

The split comes as both stars juggle demanding schedules. Antonoff is in the middle of the Bleachers Forever tour, while Qualley has been focused on the pre-production for the upcoming horror movie Possession.

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A source told People the couple's relationship has been “rocky,” while a second source said the two are “figuring things out.”

Qualley and Antonoff were first linked romantically back in August 2021, after they were spotted kissing and cozying up on a date in Brooklyn. They didn’t confirm the relationship publicly until the following spring.

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At the AFI Awards luncheon in Los Angeles, Antonoff accompanied Qualley to the Beverly Wilshire event as her critically acclaimed series Maid became one of the top 10 television programs of 2021. The next day, they also attended the Critics' Choice Awards together.

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Engagement rumors followed after The Substance actress was seen wearing a diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022; she soon made the relationship Instagram official with a photo showing off the ring with the simple caption, “Oh I love him!"

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Qualley reflected on their relationship, calling Antonoff “my person” and describing a sense of peace she said was hard to put into words.

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“I am so happy that I found my person. And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m so excited and so at ease all at once.”

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The couple tied the knot on August 19, 2023, at a nautical-themed venue, Parker’s Garage & Oyster Saloon, surrounded by family and A-list guests, including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Lana Del Ray.

Their relationship also inspired music: on her album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, produced by Antonoff, Del Rey, a close friend of the couple and Antonoff’s frequent collaborator, dedicated a song titled Margaret to them, describing the moment Antonoff first fell for Qualley.