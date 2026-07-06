No Gifts, High Security, and Arcade Games: Details Emerge From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Secret Wedding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 6 2026, 4:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@killatrav

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3, Swift’s longtime publicist confirmed to the BBC. The couple’s strict privacy measures included a 180-foot tent, mandatory NDAs and a total phone ban for guests. Despite those measures, several details from the wedding have since emerged.

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Both Swift and Kelce reportedly wore custom wedding looks by Christian Dior Haute Couture. A celebrity guest list included singer Benson Boone and actors Ethan Hawke and Hugh Grant, among others.

Source: MEGA

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Adam Sandler Officiated the Wedding

Shortly after the nuptials were announced, rain fell over New York. However, it was the choice of officiant that captured the most attention.

According to Swift’s representative, Adam Sandler stepped up to lead the ceremony.

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🚨The wedding date with the logo and “So it’s gonna be forever…” pic.twitter.com/4U0hj0DRt4 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) July 4, 2026

“Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

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Sandler and Kelce are said to have bonded when Kelce shot a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. In a prior interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sandler praised the NFL star. “Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell. He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say,” he said.

He also spoke warmly of Swift. "Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm,” he added.

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Performances by Music Royalty

According to an insider who spoke with People, Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney performed at the reception. McCartney sang the classic track I Want to Hold Your Hand, a number he hasn’t performed publicly in a long time.

The Couple's Charitable Giving

A spokesperson for Swift confirmed that the couple donated to several causes in connection with the wedding, including pediatric cancer programs, local food banks, and arts education charities. Dolly Parton publicly thanked the couple after her nonprofit, the Imagination Library, received a $2 million donation.

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Entertainment for Guests

Guests were reportedly treated to arcade games and other interactive entertainment during the celebration. On the morning after the event, onlookers spotted crews unloading arcade equipment and other novelty items from the venue.

No Gifts Allowed