Influencer Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva Died in a Fall From Her 10th Floor Apartment Security camera footage shows what happened in the moments before her death. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 18 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@katiane.gomes14

Brazilian influencer Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva died after a fall from her 10th-floor condo in Sao Paulo on Nov. 29, 2025. According to O Globo, the content creator's death was being treated as a homicide rather than an accident or a death by suicide. She was 25 years old. But what happened to Maria, and what have the authorities said following her death?

Article continues below advertisement

Maria was married to a man by the name of Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos at the time of her death. He was arrested on suspicion of femicide, though he did not immediately admit to having anything to do with Maria's death. O Globo did report, however, that video surveillance footage from the moments before Maria's death showed a physical altercation between Maria and Alex. Now, people want to know what happened and also what Maria's official cause of death was

Article continues below advertisement

What was Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva's cause of death?

Although Maria died on Nov. 29, Alex was not arrested until days later. When authorities arrived at the scene, he said she died by suicide following an argument they had. Her cause of death has not been released to the public. She appears to have died from causes related to the fall rather than injuries sustained before she fell from the balcony.

Per O Globo, when Maria's body was found on the ground below the couple's condo, Alex told authorities that she jumped from the balcony. Footage shows the couple shouting and getting into a physical altercation before the incident happened. The video shows a man who appears to be Alex punching Maria before they both make their way to the balcony.

Article continues below advertisement

Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva abraçou seu marido para acalma-lo, minutos depois ele a espancou e a jogou do 10° andar do prédio.



Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos foi preso por feminicídio.



Quantas mais vão ter que m*rrer nas mãos de monstros como esse? pic.twitter.com/5yWzapGes3 — FOFOQUEI (@FOFOQUEl) December 10, 2025

Then, there is a shot of Alex in the elevator, presumably on his way downstairs to where Maria's body was. Other CCTV footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and shows Alex grab Maria and pull her out of the elevator. It's not clear if this happened before they entered their home and got into an altercation or a different instance altogether.

Article continues below advertisement

Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva's husband was arrested.

Alex was arrested 10 days after Maria's death for femicide. According to the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), femicide differs from homicide because it focuses on the intentional targeting of women. It refers to men killing women because of their gender, and while this can include partners, femicide also happens against women by men who do it out of reported honor, per the EIGE.

Alex has not been found guilty of crimes related to Maria's death at this time. As of Dec. 15, 2025, per G1 Sao Paulo, Alex was still in custody, although he claimed his innocence and reiterated to authorities that Maria died by suicide. The outlet also reported that firefighters were called to the scene when the incident occurred. However, Maria was unable to be revived and died on the scene.