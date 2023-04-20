Home > Television > HGTV Source: Instagram/@mariamorris_realestate Who Is Maria Morris? Meet the ‘Selling Dubai’ Star and Real Estate Titan Curious to learn more about the budding HGTV star from 'Selling Sunset'? We have the scoop on Maria Morris's career, marriage status, and net worth. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 20 2023, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

From Selling Sunset to Selling the OC, there’s no shortage of reality real estate series involving luxury homes. And a new special has entered the lineup. On April 20, 2023, Selling Dubai arrives on HGTV, and the premise revolves around one particularly high-powered woman. Let's meet Maria Morris.

As a Dubai-based CEO and real estate titan, Maria Morris is the star of the network’s brand-new Selling Dubai episode, and her journey is anything but boring. So, who is the budding reality star? We have the scoop on her career, marriage status, net worth, and more.

Source: Instagram/@mariamorris_realestate

Is Maria Morris married? The ‘Selling Dubai’ star maintains an elusive love life.

From the looks of Maria’s social media presence, the Maria Morris Real Estate founder prefers to ride solo. The Selling Dubai star’s Instagram feed consists of countless shots featuring herself, her colleagues, and her luxurious real estate listings. However, Maria is seemingly single (or prefers to maintain an incredibly private romantic life). But that doesn’t mean she avoids spreading the love in other ways.

On Valentine’s Day, the CEO uploaded a festive video of her real estate company’s office decked out for the occasion. “B-E M-I-N-E,” the reality television personality wrote alongside a pink heart emoji in her caption. “Happy Valentine’s Day from all of the team at MMRE! (p.s. … we love any excuse to theme the table before the team [arrives] for our weekly team meeting).”

What is Maria Morris’s net worth? The ‘Selling Dubai’ star is a real estate titan.

Source: Instagram/@mariamorris_realestate

While there isn’t any information available about Maria’s estimated net worth in 2023, her impressive real estate career sheds light on what it might be. In 2021, the Selling Dubai star launched her real estate firm Maria Morris Real Estate and has since successfully sold countless multi-million luxury homes in Dubai.

Before founding her company, Maria was the head of residential at Knight Frank, “a leading independent real estate consultancy in Dubai.” And now, a special Selling Dubai episode on HGTV will document the entrepreneur’s journey to creating her thriving real estate business.

Source: Instagram/@mariamorris_realestate

“Last year, we had the privilege of filming our journey of setting up my new business, ‘Maria Morris Real Estate,’” Maria shared on Instagram. “[All while] showcasing some amazing properties in Dubai against the backdrop of this beautiful city that I am proud to call home.”