Marie Osmond's Diverse Career Has Played a Key Role in Her Remarkable Net Worth

The Osmonds are undoubtedly one of the most famous family music groups in history, with their rise to stardom peaking in the '70s. Among the members was Marie Osmond, the only sister in the group, who initially didn't perform much with her brothers but later carved out her own successful career.

Though she wasn't as prominent in the group's early years, Marie soon became a multi-talented entertainment figure. She has built a lasting presence in the industry with a career spanning music, television, acting, and business. So, what's Marie Osmond's net worth? Here's what you need to know.

What is Marie Osmond's net worth?

As of now, Marie Osmond's net worth is estimated to be between $10 million and $20 million, though exact figures vary across different sources. While she gained fame as part of the iconic Osmond family music group, Marie has built a successful career of her own.

Her breakout hit, a cover of "Paper Roses," helped launch her into the spotlight. Marie followed it up with other chart-topping songs like "There's No Stopping Your Heart" and "You're Still New to Me."

Marie Osmond Singer, actress, author, businesswoman Net worth: $10-20 million Marie Osmond is a singer, actress, television personality, author, and businesswoman. She is best known as a member of the Osmond family and for her decades-long diverse career. Birthdate: Oct. 13, 1959 Birthplace: Ogden, Utah Birth name: Olive Marie Osmond Mother: Olive May Osmond Father: George Virl Osmond Siblings: Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy Marriages: Stephen Lyle Craig (m. 1982; div. 1985)​ (m. 2011, remarried)​; Brian Blosil (m. 1986; div. 2007) Children: Stephen James Craig, Jr., Rachael, Jessica, Michael (d. 2010), Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, and Abigail

Beyond her music career, Marie Osmond has made a significant impact as a television personality. She co-hosted the popular daytime talk show The Talk and enjoyed a long-running Las Vegas residency with her brother Donny. The brother-sister duo's variety show, The Donny & Marie Show, was a huge hit in the 1970s, solidifying their place as entertainment icons. Marie has also ventured into acting and published books.

In addition to her entertainment career, Marie has established herself as a successful businesswoman. She built a brand around her porcelain dolls, which were sold through QVC in the '90s, and has since worked with multiple companies.

Marie will not leave an inheritance to her children.

In February 2020, Marie made headlines when she revealed that she had no intention of leaving her fortune to her children after her death. "I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that’s the ability to work," Osmond said during an episode of The Talk at the time.

She continued, "You see it a lot in rich families where the kids ... don't know what to do and so they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make. I'm going to give mine to my charity." Marie reiterated her stance in a January 2023 interview with Us Weekly, defending her decision to deny her children an inheritance.

"Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they're just handed money," she told the outlet. "To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work. I mean, I've done so many things from designing dolls [and much more]. I love trying [and] I wanna try everything. I'm a finisher."