Wayne Osmond Gained Fame and Fortune as Part of the Osmond Brothers — Inside His Net Worth

On Jan. 1, 2025, singer Wayne Osmond died at 73. The Utah-based singer's family announced on Jan. 1 that Wayne died of a massive stroke. His brothers, Merrill and Donny Osmond, have since confirmed he died peacefully in his sleep among his loved ones. Wayne was the first of the Osmond siblings to pass away.

Wayne was best known for his famous family ties as one of the four famous Osmond brothers, finding fame alongside Donny, Merrill, and their other brother, Alan Osmond. And while we know his brother Donny and sister Marie Osmond have continued to find success in the entertainment industry, Wayne's fortune is less known. So, what was Wayne Osmond's net worth? Here's what to know.

Wayne Osmond's net worth was unknown at the time of his death.

Multiple outlets, including Parade have confirmed that Wayne's net worth wasn't public knowledge when he died. The singer and guitar player wasn't in the spotlight much in his later life, as his final appearance as a performer came in 2019. During that time, he and his brothers surprised Marie with a performance on her birthday.

Although Wayne's net worth is unknown, it's possible that he stored away some of the earnings he made from being in The Osmonds. Celebrity Net Worth reported that his brother, Merrill, has a net worth of $5 million, while Donny has $8 million. During the height of the Osmonds' fame, they created 27 gold and platinum records and have since had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Wayne, for his part, created opportunities for himself in addition to his family's fame. His IMDb shows he was a producer on his siblings' famous variety show, Donny & Marie. Wayne also took on several roles in The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters and 1989's TV movie It Nearly Wasn't Christmas. After years of working in music, he flew aircraft until he could no longer work due to his health.

How was Wayne Osmond's health before he died?

While Wayne found success early in his life, he ultimately had numerous health issues that affected his life. His health issues began in 1997 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, per The Daily Mail. Wayne survived the tumor diagnosis, but the treatment for the tumor damaged his cochlea, leaving him nearly deaf for the rest of his life.

The musician also endured a series of strokes dating back to 2012. The stroke in 2012 affected his musical abilities, as he was no longer able to play guitar and had mobility issues in his later life. On Jan. 1, 2025, another stroke became fatal. After suffering the stroke, Wayne died alongside his wife, Kathryn White, and their five children, Amy, Steve, Gregory, Sarah, and Michele. After his death, Donny reflected on his brother's life and legacy.

