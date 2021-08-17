The Real-Life 'Modern Love' Story of Lil and Vince Has a Very Happy Ending

The art form of the personal essay is a tricky one to master, but Marina has made quite a career out of it. She’s been published in The New York Times and Huffington Post multiple times, as well as in LA Weekly, Bustle, Glamour, and several other publications. In addition to that, she ghostwrites and writes for television shows — most recently, she wrote two episodes of Hulu’s Crossing Swords.

Marina also published a book of essays, titled 30 Before 30, which, according to her website, is “a charming, relatable and hilarious collection of essays documenting a young woman's attempt to accomplish thirty life goals before turning thirty.” Especially after the year and a half of dealing with quarantines and putting life goals on pause, that’s something we can all relate to.

Season 2, Episode 4 of Modern Love is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.