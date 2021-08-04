This 'Catfish' Hopeful Got Caught in a Pretty Chaotic Love Triangle After an Affair With Her Boss (SPOILERS)

Although Nev and Kamie have taken a break from traveling and are now cracking cases from the comfort of their headquarters, their ability to work remotely has allowed the duo to connect with Catfish hopefuls across the world.

So, is Mark really who he says he is? Do Catfish hopefuls Brittany and Mark end up together in the end? Read on to find out.

On the Aug. 3 episode of the MTV series, the hosts meet a 25-year-old Canadian welder named Brittany who found a new friend on Facebook after a scandalous split with her ex-supervisor, Billy. While Brittany and her newfound confidant, Mark, have chemistry, Nev and Kamie can’t help but suspect that something suspicious is going on.

Canadian ‘Catfish’ hopeful Brittany is caught in a love triangle with her online lover, Mark, and her ex-boyfriend Billy.

Brittany’s Catfish conundrum may be one of the most peculiar cases that Nev and Kamie have encountered in Season 8. While many Catfish hopefuls seek out the show to confirm the identity of their online lovers, Brittany reveals that she hopes that Mark isn’t who he says he is. While her chemistry with the mystery man is undeniable, Brittany says that her heart still belongs to another man.

“So my last relationship was actually with my supervisor from work, Billy. There was something that attracted me to him instantly and I fell in love,” Brittany tells Nev and Kamie. “I was in love with him for a couple of years before finding out that he was married.”

Not long after her breakup with Billy, Brittany received a message from Mark that warned her about illicit images that were posted of her on a revenge porn website. Over time, their relationship deepened, but they were forced to press pause on pursuing their partnership after Brittany learned that Mark and Billy were good friends.

She explains, “​​Mark reached out to me — he just messages me and goes, ‘Oh yeah, there's this Bill guy at my house.’ It was so weird how he said it, how he even brought it up. It was bizarre.” After doing even more digging, Kamie and Nev learn that Billy and Brittany are still in contact and even have hopes of one day rekindling their relationship. This further validates Kamie’s assertion that Mark is actually Billy, and Brittany hopes they’re right.

"I kind of was blind to it at first. I didn't really realize that it could be Billy until just recently when Mark had messaged me saying, ‘Oh, maybe your supervisor still thinks about you — maybe this whole time, he's been thinking he chose the wrong one,’” she shares. “Now that I've read the messages over again with the mindset of, it could be Billy. It all just makes sense to me now.” So, is Mark really who he says he is? Read on to find out how Brittany and Mark’s story ends.

