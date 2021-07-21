Kamie Crawford Believes That This 'Catfish' Hopeful Is a Victim of Bad Karma — and She's Right (SPOILERS)

Although Kamie Crawford and Nev Schulman haven’t been on the road much since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve still been cracking Catfish -related crimes from the comfort of their headquarters, and on July 20, they investigate one of their most complicated cases yet.

Recently, viewers were introduced to Deonn, a 28-year-old security guard with two children who found love online with a woman named Lanise. Deonn credits Lanise for helping him rise above his financial situation and building his confidence — the problem is they’ve never met. But is his online lover really who she says she is? Here's what we know about Deonn and Lanise .

Meet 'Catfish' hopeful Deonn and his online lover Lanise.

According to Deonn, his relationship with Lanise started in the DMs. After the two began chatting, their relationship quickly evolved. Since then, Deonn and Lanise have built a bond that he says cannot be broken. “You can't put a price on what she did for me. It makes you feel like, maybe God sent [her] to be in my life to help me out,” Deonn explains. “When Lanise came around, she did something that nobody could do for 24 years of my life.”

Although Deonn believes that Lanise could be the love of his life and even has plans to propose, Nev and Kamie are still skeptical. Not only has he never seen Lanise on camera, but she has every excuse to avoid meeting him in person. Deonn also mentions that he has some bad relationship karma, which Kamie and Nev believe may be coming back to bite him.

Kamie tells Deonn, “You're saying you have all this drama with these other women. Now, here you are, two years into talking to the Lanise. She's being a little shady. She won't meet up. She won't video chat. I'm surprised that you're still pursuing her and letting her in and around your life.”

Despite their warnings, Deonn is committed to finding Lanise. Luckily, Kamie and Nev are the perfect people to help him do it. After hopping off of their call, Kamie immediately insists that an ex is the culprit behind Deonn’s online crush, and we’re inclined to agree.

“Deonn has been, admittedly, a bit of a player, right? It seems like as much as he wants to stay away from the drama, at this point in his life, he seems to kind of attract it,” Kamie says, adding, “I'm just worried that Deonn is about to get a taste of his own medicine.”

