Nev and Kamie Help a Hopeless Romantic That Doesn't Believe She Can Be Catfished — Boy, Was She Wrong

The identity of Aaliyah’s potential girlfriend is still unknown, but Nev and Kamie seem pretty certain that she’s not who she claims to be. Changing her number frequently and going ghost for nearly a year are only two of the reasons why the Catfish hosts believe there’s something fishy going on. And commenters on YouTube agree.

One viewer even suggested that Paula is actually Aaliyah’s online friend Jordan. They wrote, “I’m glad everyone here is smart. This has legit been done before by many catfish on the show and it’s obviously Jordan.”

Tune in to new episodes of Catfish on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.