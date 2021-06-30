It Looks Like This 'Catfish' Hopeful Played Himself (SPOILERS)By Pretty Honore
Jun. 29 2021, Published 10:21 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the June 29 episode of Catfish.
Although the premiere of Catfish gave viewers an inside glimpse at the dark truths that are associated with dating online, it hasn’t stopped hundreds if not thousands of hopeless romantics from trying to find love online.
In Season 8 of the MTV series, Catfish hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford have helped both coordinate love connections and crack cases, and on June 29, they encounter one of their biggest catfish to date. In Episode 41, viewers are introduced to Nyhjee and Cianna, two star-crossed lovers who are separated by distance. Here’s what we know about them.
Meet Nyhjee and Cianna from ‘Catfish.’
Nyhjee is a comedian and former HVAC technician from Philadelphia, Pa., who may have finally found love with an 18-year-old Instagrammer named Cianna. The problem is they’re 100 miles apart. According to Nyhjee, he frequently forks over cash to his online lover due to her ongoing financial problems. But per the usual, Kamie and Nev aren’t buying anything that this potential catfish is selling.
Especially given the fact that Nyhjee traveled all the way to Delaware by train in February of 2020 only to be stood up by Cianna with no explanation. After waiting for three hours and returning home, Cianna finally reached out and insisted that her absence was the result of an urgent family crisis. Yeah, right.
Still, Nyhjee was enamored by the thought of finally meeting his online lover and refuses to give up hope, even though she refuses to FaceTime him. Nyhjee said that their inconsistent communication gave him more than enough reason to cut his relationship with Cianna short, but he still refers to her as his “wife for life."
In a clip for the June 29 episode of Catfish, Kamie seems to have reason to believe that Cianna may be dating other people, which is a blow to Nyhjee, who has been communicating with his long-distance lover for more than two years. He says in a clip, “I feel like I’m getting used or played. And I hate that feeling.”
But will their imaginary matrimony remain intact if Nhyjee discovers that Cianna isn't who she claims to be? Read on to find out who Cianna really is on Catfish.
Who is Cianna on ‘Catfish’?
This is a case where things aren't so devious as they seem. Cianna was really Cianna, and she claims that being only 18, her overprotective mom wouldn't let her FaceTime with guys (though viewers think that Cianna being white and Nhyjee being Black might be why her mom really wouldn't let her).
In the end, the potential couple might have had a shot — but Nhyjee revealing that he was intimate with other women while talking to Cianna could be the dealbreaker.
New episodes of Catfish air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.