It Looks Like This 'Catfish' Hopeful Played Himself (SPOILERS)

Nyhjee is a comedian and former HVAC technician from Philadelphia, Pa., who may have finally found love with an 18-year-old Instagrammer named Cianna. The problem is they’re 100 miles apart. According to Nyhjee, he frequently forks over cash to his online lover due to her ongoing financial problems. But per the usual, Kamie and Nev aren’t buying anything that this potential catfish is selling.

Especially given the fact that Nyhjee traveled all the way to Delaware by train in February of 2020 only to be stood up by Cianna with no explanation. After waiting for three hours and returning home, Cianna finally reached out and insisted that her absence was the result of an urgent family crisis. Yeah, right.

Still, Nyhjee was enamored by the thought of finally meeting his online lover and refuses to give up hope, even though she refuses to FaceTime him. Nyhjee said that their inconsistent communication gave him more than enough reason to cut his relationship with Cianna short, but he still refers to her as his “wife for life."

In a clip for the June 29 episode of Catfish, Kamie seems to have reason to believe that Cianna may be dating other people, which is a blow to Nyhjee, who has been communicating with his long-distance lover for more than two years. He says in a clip, “I feel like I’m getting used or played. And I hate that feeling.”

But will their imaginary matrimony remain intact if Nhyjee discovers that Cianna isn't who she claims to be? Read on to find out who Cianna really is on Catfish.