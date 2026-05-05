Mark-Francis Vandelli Confirms That He’s in a Relationship, but No One Seems to Know Who It Is The son of a princess keeps a very private life. By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 5 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Ladies of London is the latest breakout series from Bravo, thanks to the drama of folks in its high society scene. Ladies of London features Lady Emma Thynn, Martha Sitwell, Lottie Kane, Missè Beqiri, Kimi Murdoch, Myka Meier, and Margo Stilley.

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So, it is no surprise that fans are intrigued enough to wonder about the more private details of the cast's personal lives, especially that of the only male on the show, Mark-Francis Vandelli.

Who is Mark-Francis Vandelli's partner?

Mark-Francis has been in the reality TV scene for quite some time, with stints on Made in Chelsea and Celebs Go Dating. Despite being a public figure, not much is known about his romantic life, which seems like an intentional choice on his part. The Tab wrote in May 2026 that Mark-Francis indeed has a partner on an episode of Ladies of London: The New Reign, which aired on April 23, 2026. However, it wasn't confirmed who his partner may be.

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Source: MEGA

Mark-Francis is the 36-year-old son of Russian princess and model Diane Boulting-Casserley Vandelli and Italian businessman and industrialist Marzio Vandelli. While he keeps his relationship out of the public eye, he did open up about his parents' marriage, telling Bravo, "There are couples who believe in separate bathrooms, and there are couples who believe in separate countries. From the age of two, I lived with my mother during the week, and then on Saturday, I'd be with my father."

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Mark-Francis's longest relationship purportedly lasted five years. He spoke briefly of the time he spent with his former partner on Celebs Go Dating. "It was a while ago. It was no longer right. For neither of us," he shared at the time. "I mean, love is the most beautiful and important emotion that any of us can feel. You know that is surely what every human being strives for in some way, in some capacity."

Thanks to his privileged upbringing, Mark-Francis feels right at home in the cast. "It feels kind of great. I mean, it's where I belong," he shared.

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Vandelli adds that while many may know him for his appearances on reality TV shows, his true vocation is that of a jewelry designer. He's been seen online sharing photographs with Prince William and David Beckham, along with famed fashion designer Valentino.