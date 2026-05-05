'Below Deck Down Under's New Stew in Season 4 Is Actually a Familiar Face for Bravo Fans
Captain Jason Chambers fired Mike Durrant during Season 4.
It was only a matter of time before Captain Jason Chambers made the decision to fire Mike Durrant on Below Deck Down Under. Of course, because it wasn't a firing that happened in a season finale, it means Mike's replacement is needed as soon as possible. Luckily, Head Stew Daisy Kelliher has just the person in mind.
So, who is the new stew on Below Deck Down Under? After the episode aired where Mike was officially, and finally, let go, the promo teased the arrival of someone new. It's not unheard of for the Bravo show to bring in totally new people to reality TV to join the cast and crew. Then again, since the replacement isn't needed at the start of a season, they are being thrown into the thick of it.
'Below Deck Down Under' fans already know the new stew in Season 4.
After the episode aired and the promo teased Mike's replacement and new stew on the show, Below Deck Down Under fans shared in a Reddit thread who they think the new stew is. It's supposed to be a bombshell, since Bravo did not release the new crew member's name ahead of the episode. But Bravo fans are nothing if not diligent in doing their detective work when it comes to new cast members.
Someone wrote in the Reddit thread that the replacement is "most likely" Barbie Pascuall, based on the hint in the promo.
Another added, "Based off of the preview, it does look a lot like Barbie. I also think she's good friends with Ellie." This is in reference to crew member Ellie Dubaich, who is a galley hand.
Regardless of who the new stew is on Below Deck Down Under, there's little chance of Mike returning. Captain Jason tells producers during the episode where he fires Mike that his disrespect and behavior won't be tolerated anymore. He also commends Daisy for making the right call in kicking Mike off the boat.
Captain Jason tells Mike, "Look, you've been given the warnings. There is a toxicity on board, and you're the source. Daisy and João have done everything possible to help you flourish here. You think this is a bit of a joke. I won't tolerate it. I need you to leave the boat today. I'm sending you home."
Barbie Pascuall is a 'Below Deck' alum.
If Barbie is the new stew on Below Deck Down Under, it makes sense, given her Bravo history. She joined the flagship Below Deck series in Season 11 as a stew. During her only season of the show, she caused a stir as a bit of a princess, and maybe there's a reason why she wasn't asked back for another season.
But if she plans to bring some of that seemingly entitled behavior to Below Deck Down Under, she might have the perfect mix of drama and hard work that makes a Below Deck crew member worth watching and keeping around. That, or Captain Jason will be forced to fire another stew before the season is over.