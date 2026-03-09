Bravo's 'Ladies of London: The New Reign' — Details on Their Ages

Distractify
When Ladies of London ran from 2014 to 2016, fans fell in love with the posh English version of America's Bravo Housewives. The show went on a 9-year hiatus, and in the intervening time, one of the cast members, Annabelle Neilson, died in her London home, casting a shadow over the series.

However, 2025 came with good news: The series was being rebooted.

Ladies of London: The New Reign hit Bravo in early 2026, bringing some familiar places and new faces. Here's what we know about the ages of the new cast of Ladies of London.

Ladies of London Season 3 full cast promo photo
Source: Bravo

The original cast of 'Ladies of London'

Charlotte "Lottie" Kane is 35.

35-year-old Lottie is a fashion designer with a focus on graphics, illustration, and art working. She and her husband work together designing for and dressing celebrities.

Mark-Francis Vandelli isn't a lady, but he's 36.

Mark may not be a lady, but he's a cast member for Ladies of London: The New Reign. As a designer and "gentleman insider," Mark is an "extravagant socialite and tastemaker with a razor-sharp tongue," according to his Bravo bio. The 36-year-old is working on repairing his relationship with his father and navigating the complex relationships with the Ladies.

Missé Beqiri is 39.

Missé's bio calls her a "Swedish-born model [and] a newly single mother of two, rebuilding her life with fierce independence." The site claims that she's a blunt speaker with an honest streak, making the 39-year-old an interesting addition to the crew.

Emma Thynn is 39.

Emma is Lady Emma Thynn, remarkable for being the first woman of color to marry into the British aristocracy, becoming the Marchioness of Bath. According to her Bravo bio, the 39-year-old is a model and luxury brand ambassador who deals with a health scare that puts her life into perspective.

Myka Meier is 43.

43-year-old Myka's bio calls her a "globally recognized decorum expert and founder of Beaumont Etiquette," who bears the nickname "the Marie Kondo of etiquette."

Margo Stilley is 43.

43-year-old Margo came from nothing to create a name for herself as a model and actor. However, her bio suggests that her "fearless honesty quickly puts her at odds with the group, threatening her reentry into the social scene she once called home."

Martha Sitwell is 46.

At 46 years of age, Martha is dealing with the aftermath of a journey where she "rose from homelessness to high fashion before facing financial ruin after a painful divorce from a baronet."

Now, her bio says, she's grappling with what is at the root cause of her greatest triumphs and hardest falls.

Kimi Murdoch's age is unknown.

It's unclear how old Kimi is, but as a single mom and Haitian shipping heiress, she's a powerhouse in the business world. With a powerful personality, antiques dealer Kimi is well known among London's wealthiest, per her Bravo bio.

With a bold new cast of personalities and a world of upper-crust London to explore, Ladies of London: The New Reign promises to be a deliciously dramatic peek into the elites of England.

