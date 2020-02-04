We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Single 30-Year-Old Guy Buys Billboard Asking Women to Date Him

If you're a single adult looking to date these days, you've probably turned to dating apps. The problem is, no matter how special you are — and you are, you're really special! — all dating app profiles look the same. It can be hard to distinguish yourself from the sea of other smiling, lonely people looking for a match.

One guy decided to take his dating life into his own hands. Mark Rofe, a marketing professional from Sheffield, England, put his skills to work to benefit his personal life. He bought a huge billboard to advertise himself on a busy road in Manchester. And the billboard leads to a website, DatingMark.co.uk, where you can get to know Mark and fill out an application to go on a date with him. Can you say "genius"?