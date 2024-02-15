Home > Entertainment Actor Mark Ruffalo Is a Father of Three — Did They Follow in His Footsteps? Someone should praise Mark Ruffalo's kids for dodging the simple life of nepotism. Keen, Bella, and Odette have stayed out of the spotlight. By Alex West Feb. 15 2024, Published 8:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Marvel star and acting legend Mark Ruffalo has been in the limelight since 1989 with no signs of slowing down. He really got put on the map with 13 Going on 30, but fans are currently entranced by his portrayal of the Hulk.

While Mark has been successful in his career, he also has a healthy home and personal life. He married Sunrise Coigney in 2000 and, together, they have three children. Fans want to get to know Mark's family.

Mark Ruffalo is a proud father and it shows.

“I like those moments where you’re just chugging along and then, all of a sudden, your kids open up to you, and you have this deep conversation where they express their troubles — it’s hard for them, especially at that age,” Mark told People in 2019. “But my kids are way more savvy than I was, man. They’re so engaged in the world.” Mark is obviously proud of his kids, but many want to learn more about them. Here's what we know.

Keen Ruffalo

Mark and Sunrise got right to making a family after they tied the knot. Keen was born in 2009, only one year after they got married. While Keen has plenty of doors open to him, it doesn't look like he really wants to go down the route of stardom.

He appears in Begin Again in 2013 and Thor: Ragnarok, but they were only short appearances in movies where his father took a primary role. Keen doesn't fully shy away from the cameras, despite his more private life, as he accompanies his dad on red carpets occasionally.

Keen keeps his social media under wraps too. He might have about 15,000 followers on Instagram, but he has chosen to keep his account private for now. Keen's life is a bit of mystery, but we do know he last lived in New York City.

Bella Noche Ruffalo

Bella Noche was born a few years after her older brother Keen. Mark and Sunrise welcomed their daughter in 2005. She has also made with her dad over the years, but is similarly reserved like her older brother.

Bella keeps her social media more open and shares moments from her life. She also lives in New York City and seems to have leaned into the artsy side, but she isn't an actor.

She has posted about exploring rundown areas and graffitied walls. In fact, in one photo, Bella is even seen spray-painting a wall herself. Bella seems to enjoy exploring abandoned buildings.

Odette Moon Ruffalo

The youngest of the Ruffalo siblings, Odette Moon, was born in 2007. Odette has also been seen at her father's side on many occasions, especially when celebrating his major acting accomplishments.

Odette also has taken to art and Mark shared some of her sweet creations with the world. "Odette made this for me. It made me so happy. Any act of kindness from a teenager toward their parent is something that must be celebrated," he wrote next to a drawing in an Instagram post.