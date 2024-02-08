'The Marvels' Mid-Credits Scene Explains Monica Rambeau's Ultimate Fate

Spoiler alert! This article contains plot details for The Marvels. In 2023, the MCU gave us an all-encompassing follow-up to three of the franchise's most cosmically gifted superheroes in The Marvels. The film follows Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) as the three of them accidentally become linked through their powers in a universe-spanning adventure. Meanwhile, galactic revolutionary Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) tries to conquer the galaxy.

In the film, all three heroes share similar yet different light-based abilities, and their inadvertent link forces them to switch locations with each other whenever they use their powers. As such, they must work together to keep their unstable link in check while trying to save the universe. The result of the titular Marvels' conflict with Dar-Benn has the most blowback on Monica, stranding her about as far from home as one can get. But where did she end up in the end? Let's break it down.

Monica Rambeau is a long ways from home by the end of 'The Marvels'.

Throughout their team-up film, Monica keeps her link with the others in check as they try to take down Dar-Benn, who plans to drain the Earth's sun to restore her own sun and subsequently her dead planet. To that end, she uses the Quantum Bands (one of which belongs to Kamala). Upon trying to use the Bands' awesome power, Dar-Benn is destroyed. Her death cuts off the Marvels' links to each other but also leaves behind a rupture between realities.

Monica attempts to close the rupture before it can destroy everything, with Carol and Kamala using the Bands to support her. However, Monica takes it upon herself to close the rift from the other side, essentially separating her from her own reality. In the end, Carol flies to restore the sun of Dar-Benn's home planet herself. Meanwhile, Kamala becomes inspired to recruit other young heroes for her own team.

As for Monica, let's just say she's no longer in Kansas anymore. In the mid-credits scene of the movie, Monica is revealed to be alive and well. However, she soon discovers that she's stuck in a parallel universe. She's greeted by an alternate superhero version of her mother Maria/Binary (Lashana Lynch) as well as mutant scientist Hank McCoy/Beast (Kelsey Grammar), bringing the X-Men even closer to the MCU.

Source: Disney Plus

When did Monica Rambeau get her powers?

While some viewers might have been confused by Monica's appearance in the 2023 film, her origin was actually revealed several years prior. The character initially debuted in the Disney Plus 2021 streaming series, WandaVision, which takes place shortly after the events of Avengers Endgame. In the series, Monica attempts to investigate Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson) as she creates her own alternate reality while she grieves the death of her lover by her own hands.

Toward the end of the show, Monica attempts to forcibly breach the reality herself to help Wanda. In doing so, she becomes over-exposed to the electro-magnetic waves produced by Wanda's spell, giving her the ability to manipulate them at will. Her powers place her in line with the other Marvels with Carol having become a conduit for cosmic energy after being caught in a Space Stone explosion and Kamala unlocking her inherent light-based abilities using the Quantum Bands.