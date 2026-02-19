Mark Wahlberg Is Passionate About the Hallow App and His Faith By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 19 2026, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s normal for most celebrities to keep their religious affiliations under wraps. At a time when people tend to judge a person’s faith-based beliefs and often use them to connect them to politics, some folks prefer to take a private approach. That said, actor Mark Wahlberg has been unapologetic about sharing his faith.

The actor has always made it a point to share his relationship with God. Through various interviews and on national stages, the actor has always paid homage to Jesus Christ and continues to spread the word. Since there are multiple branches of Christianity that believe in God as the Father, some people are unsure of the actor’s specific faith. So, what is Mark Wahlberg’s religion? Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Mega

Mark Wahlberg is a devout and proud Catholic.

The Flight Risk actor has been open about being a Catholic for years. In fact, the talent has shared his commitment to God and praised him for keeping him grounded personally and professionally.

In a Feb. 18, 2026, interview on Fox & Friends, alongside actor Jonathan Roumie, Mark shared what he’s learned through his relationship with God and being grateful for the gifts and talents he’s been blessed with.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of loss in my life, and I realize now that I passed the 50-year mark four years ago,” he tells hosts Lawrence Jones, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade.” Life passes you by very quickly. I’m hoping that there is something better beyond this life, and I hope to reunite with my loved ones.”

He continued: “I hope to continue to grow and be able to make amends and utilize the talented gifts that have been given to me to serve God’s purpose. I’m constantly pursuing a relationship with God. I feel like if I get on my hands and my knees, first thing when I wake up, that the rest of the day is going to be easier."

Previously, the actor also shared sentiments and spread the word about the goodness of the Lord on Ash Wednesday in 2024. In an interview with Good Morning America, Mark opened up about the importance to him of his faith and trusting the art of prayer in his journey.

“Everything good that has happened in my life, I credit to my faith,” he tells the hosts. “That’s where it starts for me, that the foundation. And I want to share that with people, that the routine, the discipline, the work ethic. All of those things are things that I like to share.”

Mark Wahlberg is a longtime partner of the Hallow app.

Since 2022, Mark has partnered with the Hallow app. The app, known as a prayer and meditation tool, is designed to help folks deepen their relationship with God and seek guidance through audio sessions featuring Bible stories, the Daily Gospel, meditations, and more.

Hallow states that Mark initially collaborated with the app to promote the film Father Stu. The movie detailed a man named Fr. Stuart Long (portrayed by Mark), who was a college and football player who turned his life over to Christ and became a priest. At the time, app users could access audio clips from the film, Mark’s account of how the character impacted his life, and some of Stuart’s favorite prayers.

Aside from the Father Stu partnership, the actor continues to lend his voice to the app, where he can be heard promoting Advent and Lent challenges. He also appeared in a 2024 Super Bowl commercial for Hallow.