Marlo Thomas May Be Worth a Ton of Money but She Has a Charitable Heart Marlo Thomas is as much of a trailblazer as her late husband Phil Donahue. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 19 2024, 1:58 p.m. ET

If you've ever seen a commercial for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, then you probably know who Marlo Thomas is. She usually pops up at the end and is often joined by a kid who is receiving treatments from the hospital. These heroic efforts are made possibly by donations to St. Jude's. Marlo serves as their National Outreach Director.

The hospital was founded in 1962 by Marlo's father, entertainer Danny Thomas, who believed that no one in the "dawn of their life" should have to suffer. Marlo and her siblings were as committed to the work as their father was, but she also followed in her father's footsteps in other ways. Marlo Thomas's net worth reflects a life of hard work both in and outside of the entertainment industry. Here's what we know.

Marlo Thomas's net worth is pretty astounding.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Marlo's net worth is $150 million, but the outlet also states this includes her late husband Phil Donahue's net worth. Marlo married talk show host Phil Donahue in 1980 and was with him until his death in August 2024. It's almost poetic that their finances, like their love, are intertwined.

Marlo Thomas Actor, Producer, Author, Philanthropist, and Social Activist Net worth: $150 million Marlo Thomas is an award-winning actor, author, and singer whose work with the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has helped saved countless lives. The hospital was founded by her father, entertainer Danny Thomas. She was also married to television talk show host Phil Donahue. Birth date: Nov. 21, 1937 Birth place: Detroit, Mich. Birth name: Margaret Julia Thomas Father: Danny Thomas Mother: Rose Marie Cassaniti Marriages: Phil Donahue (m. 1980 until his death in 2024) Education: University of Souther California, graduated with a teaching degree

Before Marlo became the face and driving force behind St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, she was an actor. In the early 1960s, she appeared on hit television shows such as Bonanza, McHale's Navy, and The Donna Reed Show. Her first starring role was on stage where she was cast in the London production of Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park.

Marlo would go on to make history when she starred in ABC's That Girl, a sitcom about a young woman trying to make it on Broadway. It was one of the first series depicting a single woman trying to make it on her own. Because of that, Marlo refused to end the show with a marriage, stating it sent the wrong message to young women.

She also wrote a children's book in 1972, a year after her show ended, titled Free to Be...You and Me. Riding the wave of the show's popularity, Marlo wanted to show kids that they could be whatever they wanted when they grew up. The book later became a record-breaking song, television special, foundation, and the anthem of a generation.