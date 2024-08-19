Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships The Key to Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas's 43-Year Marriage Was "Listening, Love, and Lust" Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue met while Marlo was a guest on Phil's talk show, and the rest is history. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 19 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Aug. 18, 2024, well-known talk show host and journalist Phil Donahue died at the age of 88. Much of his life was marked by his pioneering of the daytime talk show format, interacting with his studio audiences in a way that hadn't been done before (and setting the stage for the current format we know and love).

Phil's first marriage was to his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Cooney; the pair had five children throughout their relationship. But after their divorce in 1975, Margaret stepped away from the public eye and Phil met his next wife just two years later. Phil and actor Marlo Thomas had a solid love story, spanning more than 40 years. Here's a breakdown of their relationship timeline.

Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas's relationship timeline spans more than 40 years.

Phil and Marlo first met in 1977 when Marlo was a guest on The Phil Donahue Show, the daytime talk show that made him a "trailblazer" of the modern talk show format. Their on-screen chemistry was obvious from the get-go, as Phil even proclaimed during the segment "You really are fascinating," grabbing Marlo's hand as he said it.

"You are wonderful! I said it when we were off the air, but I want to say you are loving and generous, and you like women, and it's a pleasure!" Marlo responded. "Whoever is the woman in your life is very lucky." When they began their relationship, it was long distance for a time, as Phil lived in Winnetka, Ill., and Marlo lived in Los Angeles. Eventually, they settled on New York City and moved in together.

