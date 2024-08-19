Home > Entertainment Phil Donahue Leaves Behind a Massive Net Worth From His Contributions to Daytime Talk Phil's family announced the talk show legend died on Aug. 18, 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 19 2024, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Daytime talk show pioneer Phil Donahue has died at the age of 88. According to his family, the host and media personality died of a long illness.

During his life, Phil created a daytime format that Oprah Winfrey has said inspired her iconic show's run. He also earned an impressive net worth.

What was Phil Donahue's net worth at the time of his death?

Phil's net worth was estimated at $150 million. The earnings mostly came from the Cleveland, Ohio native's legendary talk show, The Phil Donahue Show, which first aired on Nov. 6, 1967. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he started the show in Dayton, Ohio after several years of working in broadcast news.

Phil Donahue Daytime talk show host, Media personality, Writer Net worth: $150 million Phil Donahue was a media personality and journalist best known for pioneering the daytime talk show format. His daytime show, The Phil Donahue Show, later called Donahue, earned him 20 Emmys, including 10 for Outstanding Talk Show Host. He was also famously married to actor Marlo Thomas. Birthdate: Dec. 21, 1935 Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio Birth Name: Phillip John Donahue Marriages: Margaret Cooney (m. 1958, div. 1975), Marlo Thomas (1980) Father: Phillip Donahue Mother: Catherine Donahue Children: Michael Donahue, Kevin Donahue, Daniel Donahue, Mary Rose Donahue, and James Donahue (James died of a ruptured aortic aneurysm in 2014)

The Phil Donahue Show was ahead of its time and covered previously taboo topics like eating disorders, atheism, and LGBTQIA and racial issues. The show earned Phil 20 Emmys, 10 of which included a nod to him as Outstanding Talk Show Host. He continued hosting the show for nearly three decades before ending it in September 1996 after 7,000 episodes. Oprah, who was a long competitor of his, presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award around the time his show ended.

After The Phil Donahue Show wrapped, Phil briefly retired from the entertainment industry. In 2002, he came out of retirement to host his MSNBC news show, Donahue, where he controversially shared his opposition to the Iraq invasion in 2003. The show lasted only one season and was canceled in February 2003 due to low viewership.