Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

“With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic,” Marques wrote. “But since it is, let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to 'allegedly' believe or create rumors. After reading the blog that was published about my fiancée and I, I felt with this situation I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife, and my life.”