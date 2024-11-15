Home > Television 'Bob’s Burgers’ Marshmallow Gets a New, Authentic Voice That Reflects Her True Identity "I'm so happy that they gave Marshmallow a voice that suits her and isn't meant to be a joke." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 15 2024, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Adult Swim;Mega

The sitcom Bob’s Burgers kicked off its 15th season on Sept. 29, 2024, but it was the Nov. 10 episode that gave fans a deeper look at one beloved character: Marshmallow.

Marshmallow, interpreted as a dark-skinned transgender woman, surprised viewers with her impressive singing skills, lending her voice to help her good friend Bob. But that’s not all — Marshmallow also debuted a new voice this season, marking a significant change. Previously, the character was voiced by cisgender actor David Herman. So, who is the new voice behind Marshmallow on Bob’s Burgers? Let’s dive into the details and meet the talent bringing this fan-favorite character to life.

Who plays the new voice for Marshmallow on 'Bob's Burgers?" Meet Jari Jones.

Source: Mega

Jari Jones stepped into the role of Marshmallow for Season 15 of Bob’s Burgers, taking over from David Herman, who voiced the character in Season 14. Jari, an African-American and Filipino transgender model and actor, is breaking major boundaries in both the entertainment and fashion industries.

Born in Newark, N.J., Jari’s introduction to the spotlight began early, with inspiration and tips from her grandfather, Billy Jones. She has since built an impressive résumé, including being the first plus-size trans model featured in a Calvin Klein campaign — a milestone that also landed her on the iconic SoHo billboard, according to her IMDb bio.

Her accolades don’t stop there. Jari made history as the first transgender producer to compete at the Cannes Film Festival and has graced the covers of major magazines such as Allure, Nylon, Teen Vogue, Paper Magazine, and The New York Times.

Her talents extend into acting, with roles in hit shows like Pose (2018), Netflix’s Tales of the City (2019), Amazon’s Transparent (2019), and the Oscar-shortlisted documentary Coded: The Hidden Love Story of J.C. Leyendecker (2021). She's also a passionate advocate for authentic representation of TV characters to the list.

Jari Jones said that she got the role two years after she auditioned for Marshmallow.

Jari sat down with Deadline for a feature to reflect on the significance of her casting as Marshmallow’s voice in Bob’s Burgers. The move marked a major milestone not just for herself, but for the entertainment industry as it moves toward more authentic representation.

Jari revealed that she auditioned for the role in 2020. When months passed without any news, she assumed she didn’t get the part but had "hoped that the opportunity would go to a Black trans woman,” she shared.