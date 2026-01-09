Why Was Marshon Lattimore Arrested? What We Know About the CB’s Ohio Traffic Stop Police say an Ohio traffic stop escalated fast—now Marshon Lattimore is facing more off-field drama. By Darrell Marrow Published Jan. 9 2026, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/New Orleans Saints on NOLA.com

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore landed in the middle of a legal mess on Jan. 7 in Ohio, after police say a routine traffic stop turned into an arrest. The incident is another hiccup in the career of a player who built his reputation in New Orleans as one of the NFL’s most reliable shutdown corners long before arriving in Washington.

Article continues below advertisement

The New Orleans Saints drafted Marshon 11th overall in 2017 out of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he made an immediate impact. According to The Saints, he started 13 games and finished the season with 53 tackles, five interceptions, and 18 passes defensed, a run that earned him Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. During his career, Marshon has played in 97 games, all starts. Marshon has also gotten into a few legal mishaps, including one that left him in handcuffs.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Marshon Lattimore arrested?

According to the AP, police arrested Marshon in Lakewood, Ohio, after officers pulled over a vehicle he was riding in as a passenger. Authorities say they stopped the car because of expired license plates and other traffic violations. During the stop, police allege Marshon failed to disclose that a firearm was inside the vehicle when an officer asked. Police records list weapons-related charges that include carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

After officers booked him into jail, they later released him without bond. In a statement to Cleveland 19, Lakewood Police Capt. Gary Stone described it as active and still developing. “This is an ongoing investigation currently being reviewed by the prosecutor,” Stone said.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Washington Post, Marshon could face formal charges and an initial court appearance as early as next week, depending on how prosecutors proceed. However, Marshon’s attorney, Marcus Sidoti, told the outlet the cornerback is cooperating and emphasized that no charges have been filed. “To be clear, my client is not in custody, nor has he been charged at this time,” Sidoti explained. “We appreciate the public’s patience as this matter proceeds through the appropriate investigative channels.”

Article continues below advertisement

Marshon Lattimore has been arrested before.

This isn’t Marshon’s first weapons-related legal issue in the Cleveland area. The AP reported that in 2021, the NFL star was arrested in Cleveland during a traffic stop in a similar situation and later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor concealed-weapon charge, receiving probation.

Outside of the legal issues, Marshon’s name has popped up in one of the NFL’s messiest on-field rivalries with Mike Evans. In 2022, tensions boiled over during a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN, Marshon and Mike got into a physical altercation during the game that led officials to eject both players. Following the brawl, the league disciplined Mike with a suspension, while Marshon was fined.