Martin Lawrence Is a Proud Father to Three Adult Daughters Who Adore Him Right Back Martin's kids have different paths in life, but they all came from the solid foundation of love their father built for them. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 2 2024, 4:26 p.m. ET

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence has been a funny fixture in Hollywood for decades. From Bad Boys and Big Momma's House to stand-up comedy and everything in between, he has mastered the art of making people laugh. And pumping out box office hit movies while he's at it.

Yet all the while, Martin has been busy at home working on another type of project: fatherhood. He seems to be managing this project with the same expertise as his career, because his kids, all grown adults now, adore him just as much as he adores them. Here's what we know about Martin Lawrence's kids, and the big news one of them shared as her relationship evolved.

Source: C3396 / MEGA Martin Lawrence poses with his fiance and three daughters. Left to Right: Jasmin Lawrence, Martin Lawrence, fiance Roberta Moradfar, Amara Lawrence, Iyanna Lawrence

Martin Lawrence is a proud father to three adult children.

Martin is currently engaged to Roberta Moradfar, and the two are often seen out and about gracing red carpets together with beaming smiles. But he has been married twice before. Once for two years to a former Miss Virginia, Patricia Southall, in 1995. He shares eldest daughter Jasmine Page, born in 1996, with Patricia. He married again in 2010 after dating Shamicka Gibbs for many years. He shares daughters Iyanna Faith (2000) and Amara Trinity (2002) with Shamicka.

Eldest daughter Jasmin is a Duke University graduate, and is following in her father's impressive footsteps by pursuing a career in acting. She appeared in Martin's film, Bad Boys for Life.

Iyanna studied creative writing at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. In addition to a passion for her career in writing, Iyanna is an activist. Her mother, Shemicka, shared an image of Iyanna walking in the Women's March in 2018.

Youngest daughter Amara graduated high school in 2021, and has been pursuing a career in music. As both a musician and songwriter, she has produced several songs uploaded to Soundcloud. Both her mother and her father's fiancée have supported Amara's budding career, sharing words of encouragement on social media.

Martin's daughter Jasmin is engaged to Eddie Murphy's son.

Jasmin made headlines in November 2024 after she announced her engagement to the son of one of Hollywood's biggest comedic stars. Jasmin is engaged to Eric Murphy, son of the famed comedian Eddie Murphy. The two announced their engagement in a sweet Nov. 27, 2024, post on Instagram.

Jasmin shared a video to social media of the proposal and celebration, captioning the post, "We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter."

In September 2024, Martin mused to E! Online on his eldest daughter's relationship with Eddie's son. "They both are beautiful, young adults and they get along so well." He added playfully, "Whoever would've thought that my child and Eddie's child would get together? It's just what it is." Martin will apparently be paying for this wedding since Eddie covered the wedding of his daughter Bria not long before Eric popped the question. Martin joked, "I gotta take this one on."