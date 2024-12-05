Mary Cosby Shares Encouraging Update About Her Son's Recovery: "I Am so Proud of Him"

Content warning: This article mentions substance abuse and suicide. While many believe the Real Housewives is nothing more than a franchise full of petty drama and catty fights, it can deliver moments of raw, real emotion. Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is a prime example, as it features one of the most vulnerable scenes in reality TV history.

In Episode 11, Mary Cosby's son, Robert Cosby Jr., opens up about his substance abuse. He bravely admits to using Xanax and Adderall and also reveals his past struggles with other drugs, as well as having experienced suicidal thoughts. Given that some time has passed since the episode was filmed and aired, several fans are curious about how Robert is doing now. Fortunately, Mary recently shared an encouraging update on his health!

Mary Cosby recently shared a positive update about her son's health.

After that emotional conversation with her son, Robert Cosby Jr., in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary shared a heartwarming update about his progress.

During the December 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Mary revealed that her son is "doing so good" these days. She said, "I am so proud of him. So proud of him." Mary continued, "He did go to rehab. He stayed for a month; he completed it. He did an excellent job. He came out a new person. He did. He came out a new person."

She also explained why she chose to discuss Robert Jr.'s struggles on camera: "You know, it wasn't planned," she explained "We just came together, Robert and I, and I said, 'We're gonna do this because we're gonna help somebody.'" Mary told the titular host, "He didn't plan what he was going to say, and I didn't plan what I was going to say. And I just said what I felt."

When Andy asked if she was "nervous" about discussing her son's issues with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., Mary responded, "No, I needed him." She explained that Robert Sr. played a major role in supporting both her and their son during the difficult time, stating that he was "able to guide Robert [Jr.] better."

Mary also shared an update on Robert Jr.'s wife, Alexiana, revealing that she "also went to rehab" and is "still in there," continuing her own path to recovery. Here's hoping Alexiana receives the help she needs and comes out stronger on the other side.

Mary has been by Robert Jr.'s side through his sobriety journey.

Reflecting on her conversation with her son in Episode 11, Mary Cosby previously shared with Entertainment Tonight that hearing Robert Jr. say he "didn't want to live" was a real "eye-opener" for her. "I don't have thoughts like that," she said, acknowledging the stark contrast. "I came to the realization [that drugs can] alter your thoughts, and your brain, and they can make you go dark."

Mary's son is sharing his story on #RHOSLC. pic.twitter.com/aM8dgX16Bc — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 28, 2024 Source: x

Mary went on to share that, since then, Robert Jr. has been "taking it day by day" as he continues his recovery. She also told Us Weekly that Robert Jr. is "steady" and, during their time together, she's come to appreciate what a "kind, engaging, and sweet" person he truly is. Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo. Stream the next day on Peacock.