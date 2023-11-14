Home > News > Human Interest Maryanne Trump Barry Had a Staggering Net Worth Prior to Her Death at Age 86 Maryanne Trump Barry's death at the age of 86 have many wondering what Donald Trump's older sister's net worth was prior to her death. By Joseph Allen Nov. 14 2023, Published 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Maryanne was considered one of Donald Trump's closest confidants, but a rift formed between the two during his presidency.

No cause of death has been disclosed in Maryanne's case.

While most people know plenty about Donald Trump's children, his siblings have stayed largely out of the spotlight since he became one of the most important figures in American politics. News broke on Nov. 14, 2023, that one of Trump's siblings, Maryanne Trump Barry, had died at the age of 86.

Maryanne was the eldest of Fred Trump's children, and is believed to have inherited part of her father's estate upon his death. Now, following the news of her death, many wanted to learn more about Maryanne, including what her net worth was at the time of her death.

What was Maryanne Trump Barry's net worth?

Maryanne's net worth was estimated to be roughly $200 million at the time of her death. A substantial amount of that money came from her inheritance from her father. She also earned some money from her career as a lawyer and eventually as a judge. She was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in 1999 by President Bill Clinton and was then promoted in 2011 by President Barack Obama.

Maryanne Trump Barry United States Federal Judge Net worth: $200 Million Maryanne Trump Barry spent her career working as a lawyer and then as a U.S. Federal judge. She was the older sister of Donald Trump and inherited most of her wealth from her father, Fred Trump. Birthdate: April 5, 1937 Birthplace: New York City, N.Y. Birth Name: Maryanne Trump Father: Fred Trump Mother: Mary Anne McLeod Children: David William Desmond

What was Maryanne Trump Barry's cause of death?

Maryanne reportedly died at her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Nov. 13, 2023, and no cause was disclosed following the news of her death. She stepped down from the federal bench in 2019 amid ongoing investigations of her brother and his taxes. Maryanne was considered to be one of her brother's closest confidants. Reports suggest that there were few people whose advice Trump took more seriously than hers.

Their relationship apparently suffered a severe fissure in the final year of Trump's term in office, though, after a recording was released which featured Maryanne criticizing her brother for his actions in office. “His goddamned tweet and the lying — oh, my God,” Maryanne said in one of the recordings. “I’m talking too freely, but, you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying.”