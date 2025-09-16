The "Mason 6-7" Meme is Creepy and Complex — Here's the Unusual Origin Story "26" may be the new "41." Which is the new "6-7." But don't forget "6-7 Mason." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 16 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Know Your Meme

2025 appears to be the year of the number memes. From "6-7" to "41" and a few other numbers in the mix, number memes took over just as the world seemed poised to descend into internet chaos.

Yet one meme started growing extra layers: the "Mason 6-7" meme. Here's what it means, why "41" is replacing "6-7," and what we know about the other number threatening to dethrone its parent memes.

Here's the "Mason 6-7" meme, explained.

If the number memes are confusing you, don't worry, it gets worse. The "Mason 6-7" meme takes the original "6-7" to new heights, or depths, depending on your perspective. "6-7" is the original nothing meme meant to confuse and unite Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The meme it spawned is referred to as "6-7 Mason" or "🏳️‍🌈🫷😎✝️ Mason ⚾️🎣🫸🏳️‍⚧️."

According to Know Your Meme, the meme's origins come from the image of a typical white teenage boy: wearing athletic ice cream shorts, an athletic t-shirt, and sporting the "ice cream" haircut. While the "6-7" meme originally came from lyrics in the "Doot, Doot" rap song by Skrilla, white teenage boys quickly adopted "6-7" and made it their own. Enter: Mason.

KYM explains: "The male name 'Mason' was chosen due to a series of screenshots that went viral online showing multiple examples of male Gen Alpha and Gen Z internet users named Mason on Instagram and Snapchat, similar to the archetype of a 'Karen.' On the profiles, 'Mason' was commonly paired with an emojipasta showing hands pushing away LGBTQ+ flags and accepting emojis about baseball, fishing and Christianity."

New layers grew when a kid was filmed at a basketball game doing the "6-7" meme "dance," and his image was taken to make wide-mouthed creepypasta images. Still keeping up? We know, it's a lot. Basically, the "6-7 Mason" or "Mason 6-7" meme is a mockery of white teenage boys who took the "6-7" meme and made it "basic." Add in some creepypasta and, boom: you've got the whole picture.

"6-7" gave rise to "41." Is "26" next?

To make things even more confusing, 2025 also saw "6-7" being supplanted by "41." "41" is a dance that requires you to do the inverse of the "6-7" dance. While "6-7" involves moving your hands in front of your chest with your palms up, "41" requires you to put your palms down and make larger circles with your hands.

"41" is a nothingpasta that's basically meant to be confusing to older generations, and it works. But let's make it even more confusing: "26" may soon be replacing "41" and "6-7."

Because, of course, the same teenagers who delight in using the "6-7" and "41" memes have now combined them. And since 67-41=26, many are speculating that "26" will be the new "nothing" meme.

